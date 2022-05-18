LITHIUM CHILE Announces Stock Option Grants and Filing of Early Warning Report

Lithium Chile Inc.

CALGARY, ALBERTA – TheNewswire - May 18, 2022 – Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) (“Lithium Chile” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 1,500,000 stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The stock options are issued with an exercise price of $0.76 and will expire May 17, 2027.

 

Early Warning Report

In connection with the closing of a private placement ("Private Placement") on May 16, 2022, the Company issued 29,380,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.95 per Common Share to Chengze Lithium International Limited ("Chengze"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chengxin Lithium Group, for total consideration of $27,911,000.

Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Chengze owned 8,571,440 Common Shares, representing 5.14% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at that time.

Immediately after the closing of the Private Placement, Chengze owned 37,951,440 Common Shares, representing 19.35% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares are being held by Chengze for investment purposes and Chengze intends to increase or decrease its holdings in the Company depending on market conditions and as circumstances warrant.

A report respecting this acquisition has been filed with the applicable securities commissions using the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and is available for viewing on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

 

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 80,938 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and 2 laguna complexes in Chile and 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 22,429 hectares that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile’s Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile’s common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol “LITH” and on the OTC-BB under the symbol “LTMCF”.

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca, Jose de Castro Alem, Argentina Manager via email jdecastroalem@gmail.com  or Michelle DeCecco, Vice President of Corporate Development via email michelle@lithiumchile.ca or at 403-390-9095.

 

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

  

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "anticipated", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to regulatory approval of the stock option grants. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: the general stability of the economic and political environment in which the Company operates; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; the ability of the Company to obtain future financing on acceptable terms; currency, exchange and interest rates; operating costs; the success the Company will have in exploring its prospects and the results from such prospects. You are cautioned that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including, but not limited to: fluctuations in market conditions, including securities markets; economic factors; the risk that the new lithium or cesium exploration tender processes does not yield the anticipated benefits to the Company, including the risk that the Company will not receive the approvals necessary and the impact of general economic conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

 

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/lithium-chile-announces-stock-option-grants-and-filing-of-early-warning-report-918628504

