Lithium: Deadline to appeal Hell's Kitchen project near Salton Sea pushed back

A local community health organization and a national environmental group said they are negotiating with the developer of the Hell's Kitchen lithium and geothermal power projects and have won a 15-day extension to appeal Imperial County approvals of Controlled Thermal Resources' first phase construction near the Salton Sea.

"Comite Civico del Valle and Earthworks have reached an agreement with CTR to extend the filing deadline for litigation and we are currently in negotiations," Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle based in Brawley, said in a statement Thursday. Earthworks, headquartered in Washington, D.C., focuses on helping communities end fossil fuel use while ensuring a safe and equitable transition to clean energy.

Olmedo has said for more than two years that he supports the overall extraction of lithium and other minerals critical to electric vehicle and renewable energy batteries in impoverished Imperial County, as long as it is done right.

"I am hopeful about reaching an agreement that will make (the) Hell's Kitchen Project more environmentally sustainable and equitable for Imperial Valley communities," he said Thursday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, right, listens to Controlled Thermal Resources CEO Rod Colwell talk about the lithium extraction taking place on the site in Calipatria, Calif., on Monday, March 20, 2023. At left, Congressman Raul Ruiz and Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Chairman Thomas Tortez, Jr. listen.

Company officials and an Imperial County spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but staunchly defended the project a month ago, when a lengthy environmental impact report and related zoning measures were unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors. A long list of trade unions also have supported the project, which would bring union jobs to a county that regularly has the highest unemployment rate in the nation. The developer also will build a wetland for rare species, pave roads and pay a production tax that will bring revenues to the county and communities closest to the project, among other measures.

"It's been 12 years of crawling across the hot desert through broken glass to get this project done right," Rod Colwell, chief executive officer of Controlled Thermal Resources, said in late January. "We responded very precisely to the very detailed CEQA document, there's no cracks in it ... We've designed the cleanest clean energy project on the planet."

Opponents originally had until Feb. 23 to file a court challenge to the approvals, per the California Environmental Quality Act law.

Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civic del Valle, speaks as Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a sample of Hell’s Kitchen lithium hydroxide during a press event at Controlled Thermal Resources in Calipatria, Calif., on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Asked about specific concerns and potential solutions, Olmedo said, “We want to see a variety of changes to the project’s construction and operations that will reduce its water usage, decrease waste by encouraging a circular economy, protect tribal resources, and maximize the site’s use of renewable energy (to name a few). We also believe that more robust monitoring is essential and should include key stakeholders like representatives of nearby communities, tribes, and environmental/social justice groups."

He added, "These and other measures would address many of the concerns we raised throughout the Project’s CEQA process and could serve as a potential template for future lithium-related development for Imperial County. We support the transition to clean energy and the production of critical transition minerals in less damaging ways than traditional approaches. At the same time, however, it must be done responsibly and equitably—relying on proven evidence, firm commitments, and adequate safeguards.”

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun and co-authors USA Today Climate Point. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: What is the status of the Hell's Kitchen lithium project near Salton Sea?