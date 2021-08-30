Lithium fuels hopes for revival on California's largest lake

ELLIOT SPAGAT
·5 min read

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (AP) — Near Southern California’s dying Salton Sea, a canopy next to a geothermal power plant covers large vats of salty water left behind after super-hot liquid is drilled from deep underground to run steam turbines. The vats connect to tubes that spit out what looks like dishwater, but it’s lithium, a critical component of rechargeable batteries and the newest hope for economic revival in the depressed region.

Demand for electric vehicles has shifted investments into high gear to extract lithium from brine, salty water that has been overlooked and pumped back underground since the region’s first geothermal plant opened in 1982. The mineral-rich byproduct may now be more valued than the steam used to generate electricity.

California’s largest but rapidly shrinking lake is at the forefront of efforts to make the U.S. a major global player in production of the ultralight metal. Despite large deposits in the U.S., Nevada has the country’s only lithium plant, and American production lags far behind Australia, Chile, Argentina and China.

Decades of environmental ruin and failed economic promise have left some residents on the Salton Sea’s receding shores indifferent or wary.

The Salton Sea formed in 1905 after the Colorado River breached a dike and two years of flooding filled a sizzling basin. In the 1950s, the lake thrived as a tourist destination, drawing anglers, boaters and celebrity visitors including Frank Sinatra.

But storms in the 1970s destroyed marinas and resorts. Flooding wrecked many homes in the tiny, former resort town of Bombay Beach, and after the water dried, left an almost apocalyptic atmosphere that has recently attracted artists.

The lake level peaked in 1995 but, with little rain, has since been evaporating faster than Colorado River water seeping downhill through farms can replenish as farmers conserved more water.

Since 2003, the 324-square-mile (839-square-kilometer) lake has shrunk 40 square miles (104 square kilometers), exposing vast lakebed with microscopic wind-blown dust that contributes to poor air quality and asthma.

The sea is a key stopover for migrating birds, but species are declining as the fish they eat become scarce. Carcasses of oxygen-starved tilapia no longer blanket shores periodically with a stench that could reach Los Angeles because there are so few left.

In Salton City, a town of about 6,000, roads curve along empty lots, a legacy of its first developer who stopped construction in 1960. Street signs with idyllic names like Harbor Drive and Sea Shore Avenue mark a barren landscape of cracked pavement.

Pat Milsop, a 61-year-old retired restaurant owner, hits golf balls across a dry canal. His view is filled with dilapidated docks on bone-dry soil that harbored boats when his mother-in-law bought his house in 2004. He is skeptical that lithium will restore some of the lake’s glory.

“Are they going to do something good for the community or just buy up all the land and kick everybody out?” he asks. Nostalgic for livelier days, he plans to move to his farm near Lubbock, Texas.

The lake is at the southern tip of the San Andreas Fault, which has shifting tectonic plates that bring molten material closer to Earth’s surface.

Controlled Thermal Resources Ltd. is building what would be the region's first new geothermal facility in more than a decade and anticipates the $520 million plant would start producing lithium in 2024. In July, General Motors Corp. said it invested in the project as it seeks to eliminate tailpipe emissions from light-duty vehicles by 2035.

Owners of 11 existing geothermal plants around the lake’s southern shores are retooling for lithium and possibly other brine minerals instead of building from scratch. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co. has state and federal grants for lithium demonstration projects and says it could begin construction for commercial operations in 2024.

EnergySource LLC opened its geothermal plant in 2012 and its sister company, EnergySource Minerals, has extracted lithium there on a small scale since 2016, said Derek Benson, chief operating officer. It plans to start building a $500 million addition for mineral extraction by the end of March.

Before it is pumped back underground, the brine is “borrowed” for a few hours to extract lithium under a nearby canopy, Benson said.

Extracting lithium from geothermal brine has never been done on a commercial scale. Supporters say it causes less environmental damage than the two dominant production methods: mining for rocks and using cooler brine that bakes under the sun in large ponds for about two years until the water evaporates. The Nevada plant uses evaporation ponds.

The Salton Sea is in Imperial County, which, despite hugely productive land that stocks U.S. supermarkets with winter vegetables, has a poverty rate of 22%, among California’s highest. El Centro, the county seat, perennially has one of the highest unemployment rates among 389 U.S. metropolitan areas.

Ruben Hernandez, 54, has worked for an Imperial Valley landowner since he was 8. He and his wife own a Mexican restaurant in the largely deserted town of Niland near the lake. His wife wants to stay, but “there’s nothing here, no town,” he said.

Lithium project backers who come for breakfast tell him he could eventually be feeding 20 to 30 people and delivering lunches to their plant.

“If they are going to lift this town up, it would be great,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More contagious Delta variant makes people sicker; oral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19 pneumonia

    The Delta variant of the coronavirus is known to be more easily transmissible https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/delta-coronavirus-variant-believed-have-60-transmission-advantage-uk-2021-06-09 than earlier versions, and now a large UK study suggests it also makes people sicker. Researchers analyzed data on 43,338 patients infected with either the Alpha or the Delta variant. After accounting for patients' underlying risk factors, researchers found that unvaccinated patients were 132% more likely to be hospitalized if they were infected with Delta than with Alpha.

  • On Death Row in Texas, a Last Request: A Prayer and 'Human Contact'

    LIVINGSTON, Texas — John Henry Ramirez and Dana Moore both quote the same passage of the Bible when they explain their friendship. “I was sick and you looked after me,” Jesus says in the book of Matthew, describing God ushering righteous people into eternal life. “I was in prison and you came to visit me.” Rev. Moore, the pastor of Second Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, has been visiting Ramirez in prison for more than four years, driving 300 miles northwest to the Allan B. Polunsky Unit in Li

  • Republican Sen. Ben Sasse accuses Biden of using 'happy talk' in Afghanistan approach, says he is 'disconnected from reality'

    "There is clearly no plan. There has been no plan. Their plan has basically been happy talk," Sasse said of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal strategy.

  • Installing solar panels over California's canals could yield water, land, air and climate payoffs

    The California Aqueduct, which carries water more than 400 miles south from the Sierra Nevada, splits as it enters Southern California at the border of Kern and Los Angeles counties. California DWRClimate change and water scarcity are front and center in the western U.S. The region’s climate is warming, a severe multi-year drought is underway and groundwater supplies are being overpumped in many locations. Western states are pursuing many strategies to adapt to these stresses and prepare for the

  • First-time angler lands enormous halibut; ‘Utter disbelief’

    Suzanne Stewart, 62, went fishing for the first time in her life last week in Alaska and reeled up a 163-pound halibut.

  • New Orleans has lost power, says mayor

    The chief of police said officers were being deployed to prevent looting and protect private property. Both emphasized the necessity to stay in shelter and not venture outdoors.

  • Murrieta vigil, other tributes planned for fallen SoCal Marines

    More local memorial events are being planned this week to honor the U.S. Marines from Southern California who were among the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.

  • The last country on Earth using leaded gasoline just finished its supply

    The world is officially rid of one particularly insidious fossil fuel that for decades was a major cause of public health problems in developing countries, especially in Africa. Officials from the United Nations Environment Program announced on Aug. 30 that Algeria, which was the last country on Earth to use leaded gasoline, stopped producing it earlier this year and depleted its supply in July. The announcement concludes a two-decade campaign by the UN to end global consumption of leaded gasoline, emissions from which are linked to cancer, heart disease, stroke, decreasing cognitive function, and other health problems, as well as air and water pollution.

  • Letters to Sports: Turning blue over Dodgers decisions

    Readers share their opinions on Dave Roberts' management style with Dodgers, Trevor Bauer's situation and UCLA football's latest saga.

  • Groups, mayors urge U.S. Congress to back $10 billion in new public transit funding

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. groups representing transit systems and city leaders on Monday joined unions and environmental groups in calling on Congress to back at least $10 billion in additional public transit spending along with new funding for high-speed rail. The American Public Transportation Association, U.S. Conference of Mayors, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the Sierra Club, and more than 40 other groups called for the funding in a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill Congress plans to take up next month.

  • Sloane Stephens talks mental health ahead of US Open: 'I've been in a place where it's been dark'

    Tennis star Sloane Stephens is opening up about mental health ahead of the 2021 U.S. Open. Mental health for athletes at the top of their game has been brought to the forefront in 2021, largely due to athletes like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles opening up on their own struggles. Osaka pulled out of the French Open in May after she announced she would not be speaking to the press at mandatory post-match press conferences due to mental health concerns.

  • Severe storms in Tucson

    Severe storm and flash flooding moves through Tucson.

  • 1989 Ferrari Testarossa Has Only 2600 Miles On The Clock

    This wild ‘80s Ferrari is looking for a new home on BaT.

  • Republican hawks wane even as Afghanistan elevates national security issues

    The calamitous U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and escalation of terrorist threats against American interests are failing to reverse the declining influence of Republican hawks precipitated by the rise of former President Donald Trump.

  • After Ida, US energy pipelines off line, damage being assessed

    Oil and gas pipeline operators on Monday checked for damage after Hurricane Ida hit major energy hubs as a Category 4 storm on Sunday and caused widespread power outages. Enbridge said it was mobilizing crews to assess its facilities and had declared it was temporarily suspending some contacts under force majeure on two offshore pipelines, according to the company and shipper notices. "Production remains shut in to our offshore facilities; our onshore assets are operating," the spokesperson said.

  • Pokémon Go's Reddit Goes Dark In Protest Against Site Inaction

    Pokémon Go creators Niantic recently proved slow in addressing widespread fears about the game forcing players into close proximity with other humans amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, in a ripple from that, the game’s Reddit sub, r/pokemongo, has switched itself to ‘private’, in response to what they see as Reddit’s failure to adequately police the spread of Covid misinformation in response to the story.

  • New Orleans avoids major flooding thanks to levees built after Katrina

    A $14.5 billion system of levees, flood gates and pumps has largely worked as designed during Hurricane Ida, sparing New Orleans from the catastrophic flooding that devastated the area 16 years ago in the wake of Katrina, officials said. Ida, a destructive Category 4 storm packing heavy rains, extreme winds and coastal surges, overwhelmed some levees in communities south of New Orleans and outside the 350-mile (560-km) protective ring completed with federal funding in 2018. But the core area inundated during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when levees failed and 80% of the city was under water, appeared to have avoided widespread flooding, suggesting the upgraded network of levees, gates and pumps worked.

  • A California mother fought a mountain lion with her bare hands to save her 5-year-old son

    Mother hailed a "hero" after the mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house on Thursday in Calabasas, California.

  • Jeff Colyer drops out of Kansas governor’s race following prostate cancer diagnosis

    Former Gov. Jeff Colyer endorsed Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

  • U.S. airlifts humanitarian aid to Haiti after deadly earthquake

    The U.S. is now airlifting food, tarps and other supplies into the areas that were hardest hit by the Aug. 14 earthquake in Haiti, AP reports.Why it matters: Quickly getting resources to remote communities made vulnerable by the earthquake is the focus of the $32 million U.S. relief effort. Aid efforts will be coordinated with several humanitarian groups already in the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Troops under the direction of Miami-based U.S