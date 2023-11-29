New lithium-ion battery manufacturer coming to Davidson County

TechCrunch

Fossil fuel giant Exxon is betting its U.S. lithium operation will power a new generation of electric vehicles. The U.S. has hundreds of thousands of tons of "recoverable" lithium, which could go to use in batteries for cars, handhelds and renewable energy storage, a 2021 U.S. Geological Survey said. The Biden administration is pushing for more lithium mines — despite opposition from indigenous and environmental groups — and now Exxon is committing to drill it out of the ground in Arkansas.