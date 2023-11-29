New lithium-ion battery manufacturer coming to Davidson County
New lithium-ion battery manufacturer coming to Davidson County
New lithium-ion battery manufacturer coming to Davidson County
Goldman Sachs is predicting good news for an electric vehicle market hit by lagging demand, with falling prices the key factor.
ExxonMobil is taking its expertise in drilling and applying it to lithium, which is used for electric vehicle batteries.
Fossil fuel giant Exxon is betting its U.S. lithium operation will power a new generation of electric vehicles. The U.S. has hundreds of thousands of tons of "recoverable" lithium, which could go to use in batteries for cars, handhelds and renewable energy storage, a 2021 U.S. Geological Survey said. The Biden administration is pushing for more lithium mines — despite opposition from indigenous and environmental groups — and now Exxon is committing to drill it out of the ground in Arkansas.
Chevrolet Bolt gets lower-cost LFP batteries for next-generation. Won't be Ultium packs, will help GM save billions and cut development time.
Meta has stopped selling the Elite Strap with Battery for the Quest 3, and it’s reportedly because of a firmware-related charging defect. The $130 accessory is currently unavailable from Meta and third-party retailers.
3M and Dupont get a legal victory as they defend against thousands of cases alleging chemicals used in household items like cookware and fabrics caused harm.
Famed designer Ian Callum has penned the Callum Skye, a 2+2 off-roader EV sports car/UTV, with a sub-4-second 0-60 time, 13 inches of ground clearance.
Investors are weighing whether a pullback is coming after a surge put stocks on course for their best month in over a year.
While I love my insulated jackets, I reach for this blanket-lined Buck Mason staple over any other outerwear piece in my closet. Here's why.
The truck was caught on camera from a few different angles as it was being towed from a spot on a street in San Francisco.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 13 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
2024 Acura TLX with fewer trims and more equipment starts at $46,195. Base trim and Type S about $1,000 more expensive, A-Spec $880 less.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup now in production. Comes to the U.S. in 'early 2024,' but how will it avoid the Chicken Tax?
The Ballers -- a.k.a. the B's -- are expected to begin play in the independent Pioneer League in May 2024.
Companies are betting 2024 could be the year the IPO market actually rebounds.
Snag everything from DIY tools and kitchen appliances to home decor as you ring in the holiday season.
Textiles and garments contribute 16% of Vietnam’s total GPD, but it’s challenging for small garment brands to take advantage of the country’s manufacturing prowess. Inflow is stepping into the gap, with a platform that gives small brands visibility into manufacturers' supply chains and the design-to-production cycle. It also helps them meet manufacturers who are willing to produce smaller quantities of garments.
Developed for emerging markets, the Toyota Hilux Champ is a no-frills truck that's offered in several configurations with a bargain-basement price.