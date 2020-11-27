Lithium-ion Battery Market Size USD 129.3 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR of 18.0% | Valuates Reports

·8 min read

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lithium-Ion Battery Market is segmented by Component (Cathode, Anode, Electrolytic Solution, and Others), End-use Industry [Electrical & Electronics (Smartphones &Tablet/PC, UPS, and Others) and Automotive (Cars, Buses, &Trucks; Scooters & Bikes;and Trains & Aircraft), and Industrial (Cranes & Forklift, Mining Equipment, and Smart Grid & Renewable Energy Storage). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Chemical Industries Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 36.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 129.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of lithium-ion battery market size are growing R&D initiatives, increasing consumer electronics adoption, increasing demand for plug-in vehicles, rising need for automation, and battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries.

Advocacy for public and private investment in hybrid cars and electric vehicles has resulted in an increase in research and development (R&D) aimed at producing more efficient and cost-effective lithium-ion batteries. This high level of interest has also led to a rapid expansion of the battery production capacity and has resulted in overcapacity and fragmentation in the Lithium-ion battery market.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1G27/Lithium_ion_Battery_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MARKET SIZE

The recycling initiative that has been started is expected to increase the lithium-ion battery market size. Recycled Li-ion batteries are expected to protect the supply of raw materials, such as lithium and cobalt, and to reduce the dependency on mining and processing materials from natural resources. The recycling of lithium-ion batteries currently used in electric vehicles offers an excellent opportunity for companies to use the refined constituent materials to manufacture lithium-ion batteries to be used in energy storage systems (ESS).

Li-ion batteries can be recharged hundreds of times and are more stable. They seem to have a higher energy density, voltage power and lower self-discharge rates than other rechargeable batteries. This increases power efficiency as a single cell has more charge retention than other forms of batteries. These features are, in turn, expected to fuel the growth of the Li-ion battery market size.

Electrical Vehicles, Large-scale energy storage and stationary standby applications such as UPS and switchgear & control are expected to drive Lithium-ion battery market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-1G27/lithium-ion-battery

LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest Lithium-ion battery market share. This dominance of the Asia Pacific region is an attribute to the growing technological changes and increasing government emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The area also has a well-established infrastructure that allows for faster adoption of advanced technologies. In addition, the increasing number of manufacturers supplying lithium-ion batteries at relatively lower prices is another major driver of the growth of the lithium-ion battery market in the region.

North America is expected to see considerable growth over the projected period due to increasing consumer electronics and automobile sales across countries such as the United States and Mexico. The rising demand for lithium-ion batteries in cell phones due to improved performance and extended battery life is expected to drive the Lithium-ion market size in the North American region. Europe and North America are major consumer segments due to a high degree of recognition of the need for energy-efficient batteries.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-1G27/Lithium_ion_Battery_Market

KEY SEGMENTATION

By Component

  • Cathode

  • Anode

  • Electrolytic Solution

  • Others

By End-use Industry

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Industrial

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

Buy Now for Single User + COVID-19 Impacts: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1G27&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User + COVID-19 Impacts: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1G27&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

  • The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size is projected to reach USD 19380 million by 2026, from USD 2794.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.1% during 2021-2026. Major factors driving the growth of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market size are increased automotive battery usage, strict government regulation about battery disposal, and a surge in smartphone penetration and laptops.

  • The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market size is projected to reach USD 15390 million by 2026, from USD 8084.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026. Based on application, the Automotive segment is expected to hold the largest Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market share of about 58%. Consumer Electronics holds the second-largest share of about 31%. The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by TypeType and the application segment in terms of sales and revenue for 2015-2026.

  • The 18650 Lithium Battery market size was valued at 6030 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6860 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. With the increasing production capacity, it is expected that the 18650 Lithium Battery raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs will play a significant role in promoting the 18650 Lithium Battery cost. This report presents the worldwide 18650 Lithium Battery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025) by manufacturers, region, TypeType and application.

  • The lithium-ion battery cathode material market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. By type, the market is categorized into cobalt, manganese, phosphate, nickel cobalt manganese (NCM OR NMC), lithium iron phosphate (LFP), and others. By end user, it is classified into power tools, medical equipment, consumer electronics products, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

  • Global Rechargeable Lithium Battery Market is segmented by Product-Type: Cylindrical Battery, Prismatic Battery, Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power Industry, Others, Region: Global,North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

  • GlobalAnode Grade Material of Lithium Ion Battery market size will increase to 4906. 7 Million USD by 2025, from 1937 Million USD in 2018, at a CAGR of 14. 2% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by Product: Anode Grade Material of Lithium Ion Battery, Lithium-ion batteries, Product-Type: Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite, Others, Application: Power Battery, Energy Storage Battery, Digital Battery, Others, Region: Global, North America, LAMEA, Middle East etc.

  • The report represents overall Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. This report focuses on Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack volume and value at global level regional level and company level. The report is segmented by Product-Type: Less Than 20 KWH, 20-40 KWH, More Than 40 KWH, Application: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In-Hybrid Vehicles (PHEV), Full Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Region: Global, North America, Asia Pacific, LAMEA, etc.

  • Global Li Ion Battery for Ebikes Market Drivers and RestrainsThe research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the markets growth, Product-Type: Lithium Manganese Oxide Battery, Ternary materials Battery, Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery, Other, Application: Retail, Wholesale, Region: Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

  • This report represents the overall Cylindrical Li Ion Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. The Report is segmented by Product-Type: LiCoO2 Battery, NMC/NCA, LiFePO4 Battery, Others, Application: Power Banks, Laptop Battery Packs, Electric Vehicles, Flashlights, Cordless Power Tools, Others, Region: Global, North America, Europe, China and Japan.

  • This report focuses on Electrolyte of lithium ion battery volume and value at the global level regional level and company level. The report is segmented by Product-Type: Liquid Electrolyte, Solid Electrolyte, Application: Consumer Electronic Battery, Automobile Battery, Others, Region: Global, North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Click Here to Find Similar Reports on Lithium ion battery Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithium-ion-battery-market-size-usd-129-3-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-18-0--valuates-reports-301181156.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • Donald Trump commits to leaving White House if Joe Biden wins Electoral College vote

    Donald Trump admitted it was a "very hard thing to concede" electoral defeat but committed to leaving the White House if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, the Democrat president-elect as he attended a Thanksgiving event on Thursday. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud," Mr Trump said, refusing to say whether he would attend Mr Biden's inauguration in January. In the nearest he has come to a concession, Mr Trump said he would leave the White House if Mr Biden is certified the election winner by the Electoral College - the process by which presidents are elected - on December 14. However, Mr Trump appeared to suggest he still held hopes of retaining the presidency. Asked about his plans for his last Thanksgiving in the White House, the president told reporters that the occasion might be the “first one of a second term”. The president added there were "a lot of things happening between now and January 20th [inauguration day]" and the election results have a "long way" to go. "I know one thing Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes," he said. "The only way he got 80 million votes is through massive fraud." During his annual Thanksgiving call with US troops overseas, Mr Trump also claimed the US will begin delivering Covid-19 vaccines "next week and the week after" as he insisted the country had "rounded the curve" on the pandemic. "We are rounding the curve [on the virus]. The vaccines are being delivered - literally it will start next week and the week after," he said during his address. Mr Trump suggested that medical workers, other frontline staff and elderly people would be the first to receive the vaccinations. It is unclear which vaccine Mr Trump was referencing, or whether he was referring to a specific federal government policy for a vaccine distribution. Two US companies, Moderna and Pfizer, have so far announced that their vaccines are effective at protecting people against coronavirus. Earlier this week US government officials said the administration planned to distribute around 6.4 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine to Americans as soon as the jab received emergency approval from the federal government, expected to be around mid-December. Officials say that by the end of the year they expect to have enough doses of vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna to vaccinate around 20 million people. However, it is likely to be April before the vaccines are distributed to the wider American public. In his address on Thursday, Mr Trump praised the speed with which a vaccination had been created, saying "two companies already announced [successful vaccines]" adding that several others were "coming up soon". "Some people have called it a medical miracle," the president said adding that the hunt for a vaccination "could have taken four or five years".

  • Exclusive: Venezuela resumes direct oil shipments to China despite U.S. sanctions

    Chinese state companies China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and PetroChina - long among PDVSA's top customers - stopped loading crude and fuel at Venezuelan ports in August 2019 after Washington extended its sanctions on PDVSA to include any companies trading with the Venezuelan state firm. PDVSA's customers instead boosted shipments to Malaysia, where transfers of cargoes between vessels at sea have allowed most of Venezuela's crude to continue flowing to China after changing hands and using trade intermediaries.

  • Police: Brazil man admits raping Japanese woman before death

    The Brazilian man who previously confessed to killing Hitomi Akamatsu in Brazil's Goiás state has admitted that he also raped the Japanese woman, according to a statement from local police. Police identified the 18-year-old killer as Rafael Lima da Costa, who claimed during his first interrogation that he used Akamatsu's blouse to strangle her, and hadn't said that he raped her. Akamatsu moved to the city of Abadiania to seek treatment for her skin cancer after she survived a nuclear accident in Japan.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • Zoom nightmare come true: New Jersey school board member resigns after streaming bathroom break during meeting

    Stop taking Zoom into the bathroom. A New Jersey school board member accidentally broadcast her bathroom break during a board meeting and resigned.

  • Obama Claims Evangelical Latinos Disregarded Trump’s Racism Because of Views on ‘Abortion,’ ‘Gay Marriage’

    Former President Obama claimed on Wednesday that evangelical Latino voters chose President Trump over Joe Biden because Trump backs their views on abortion and gay marriage.While Trump lost the 2020 election, he gained support among Latino voters according to exit polls and voting data in counties with large Hispanic populations. For example, in 93-percent Hispanic Zapata County in Texas, Trump won by six percentage points while Hillary Clinton carried the county in 2016 by 33 percentage points."People were surprised about a lot of Hispanic folks who voted for Trump," Obama commented on the podcast The Breakfast Club. "But there are a lot of evangelical Hispanics."Obama continued, "The fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans or…puts undocumented workers in cages—they think that's less important than [that] he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion." (The "cages" Obama refers to were in fact built during his administration, as chain-link enclosures meant to temporarily house illegal immigrants at border facilities.)Giancarlo Sopo, the Trump campaign's director of rapid response for Spanish media, disputed Obama's claim."Our Hispanic advertising and communications largely focused on economic issues, public safety, Latin America, and socialism," Sopo wrote in an email to National Review. "We never ran a single ad that even mentioned gay marriage, and while our surrogates did address abortion in media appearances, our only advertising on the topic was limited to a modest radio buy in New Mexico. "According to Sopo, who was involved in the production of Spanish-language campaign advertisements, the campaign emphasized different topics for outreach to various Latino groups."In states like Texas and Arizona, where Latinos are predominantly Mexican-American, the President's strong border policies and measures to combat poverty were very popular," Sopo said. "Meanwhile, law and order was a top priority for voters in areas with large Puerto Rican communities, such as Orlando and Philadelphia."Meanwhile, Cuban and Venezuelan Americans have widely cited the "socialist" leanings of some progressive Democrats to explain their support for Trump.Trump supported abortion rights before the 2016 campaign, but pivoted towards the pro-life movement and has courted the backing of pro-life organizations. The Trump campaign did not speak about marriage rights at all during the election.Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), criticized Obama's comments as "condescending."> Ah yes, those Hispanic evangelicals. So backwards. Clinging to their guns and religion, you might say. Barack Obama still the most condescending corporate liberal in America https://t.co/IqUdbx5FB7> > -- Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 25, 2020"Ah yes, those Hispanic evangelicals. So backwards. Clinging to their guns and religion, you might say," Hawley wrote on Twitter. "Barack Obama still the most condescending corporate liberal in America."

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden, in message ahead of Thanksgiving, says ‘We’ll get our lives back’ after the COVID-19 pandemic

    Delivering remarks before the Thanksgiving holiday, President-elect Joe Biden said that while it has been a difficult year because of COVID-19, vaccines could soon be available to the public. “I know we can, and we will beat this virus,” he said.

  • Taiwan officials throw pig guts in parliament in fist fight over pork imports

    Opposition lawmakers hurled pig organs inside Taiwan's parliament on Friday to protest the government's decision to ease restrictions on pork imports from the United States. Taiwan's notoriously rambunctious legislature frequently sees chaotic clashes between rival lawmakers but Friday's scuffles were particularly novel. Lawmakers from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party dumped buckets of pork offal on the debating chamber floor and then proceeded to hurl intestines, hearts, liver and other organs at their rivals. Taiwan's government recently announced it would allow imports of US pork fed with the additive ractopamine from 1 January. The supplement improves leanness but is banned in places like the European Union and China.

  • Pakistan's first transgender lawyer goes from begging to fighting in court

    As Pakistan's first transgender lawyer, she has carved a path from the streets to the courtroom and her example is inspiring other transgender people in the conservative Islamic Republic. "I am proud to have become Pakistan first transgender lawyer", Rao told Reuters. Life is hard for transgender persons in Pakistan, where the Supreme Court only allowed them to claim a third gender on their national identity cards in 2009.

  • Kiowa Pilot Becomes First Active-Duty Soldier to Earn Extremely Rare Astronaut Device

    Lt. Col. Anne McClain is one of three currently serving active-duty Army astronauts.

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Michael Moore: ‘Don’t believe the polls, Trump vote is always undercounted’

    Presidential election in swing states is probably closer than the polls indicate, says filmmaker

  • Biden promises some student loan forgiveness. Student borrowers hope he delivers.

    While President-elect Joe Biden has said he would implement his student loan forgiveness plan "immediately," he has not committed to widespread student debt cancellation.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • North Korea defectors: Loose screws at border blamed for gymnast crossing

    A former gymnast is thought to have jumped across the border fence undetected to flee to the South.