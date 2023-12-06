Lithium-ion battery possible cause of fire at Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta Fire Department officials say a defective Lithium-ion battery likely caused a fire Monday night.

The fire happened in a third-floor apartment at the HERE Atlanta Student Apartments on Spring Street in Midtown Atlanta.

“Those batteries need to be in an area away from any other combustibles and if the batteries are damaged they need to be removed from the interior,” said Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry.

The fire was quickly put out and all evacuated residents returned to their homes.

Last week, an apartment fire in Bronx, New York attributed to a bad battery on an electric bike, killed one resident and injured several others.

Each year, firefighters in New York City battle hundreds of fires caused by lithium batteries.

The batteries are in many consumer devices including e-scooters and hoverboards. In the last five years, nearly a million hoverboards have been recalled due to fire dangers.

Lithium batteries are normally safe, but those that have been damaged or defective can spark fires, including explosive fires.

Officials advised removing a lithium-charged device after it is fully charged to reduce the risk of overheating and storing batteries in a cool dry place.

“No scooters or e-bikes inside or hoverboards inside. Things of that nature keep them outside,” said Chief DeBerry.

