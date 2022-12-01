Lithium Power International Limited's (ASX:LPI) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Lithium Power International Limited's (ASX:LPI) future prospects. Lithium Power International Limited, a lithium company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium assets in Chile and Australia. On 30 June 2022, the AU$203m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$13m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Lithium Power International's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Lithium Power International is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$6.2m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 94% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Lithium Power International's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Lithium Power International has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

