Lithium Prices Are Soaring, Sparking More Deals for Key Battery Metal

Yvonne Yue Li
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lithium is having a moment -- and record prices won’t deter the flurry of deals for the key battery metal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A number of acquisitions of lithium miners have been announced in recent months, including a proposed takeover of Millennial Lithium Corp. by the world’s largest battery maker. Industry consultants, investment bankers and analysts see this as just a taste of things to come, even with skyrocketing prices for the silvery white metal that’s a key ingredient to power electric vehicles.

Lithium carbonate prices in China are at record highs after a nearly fivefold increase in the past year, BloombergNEF analysts said Wednesday in a note. The price of Chinese lithium shipped abroad has also climbed due to tight supply and stable battery demand, though at a slower pace than the domestic surge due to the absence of a spot market, according to the analysts.

The rally comes as a global push for less polluting energy sources that has automakers and battery manufacturers racing to secure supplies of so-called future-facing commodities including lithium, copper and nickel. Two Chinese companies sparked a bidding war for Canada’s Millennial, which has lithium assets in Argentina, with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. eventually outbidding Ganfeng Lithium Co.

That bidding war “is just a taste of what’s to come,” said Chris Berry of House Mountain Partners, a Washington-based industry consultancy. “I do see more mergers and acquisitions even at existing pricing.”

The type of capital entering the electric-vehicle supply chain is more patient than in past cycles, Berry said.

“It’s not just hedge funds riding momentum,” he said. “These are larger strategic players from both inside and outside the EV supply chain positioning amidst the decarbonization thesis.”

China Push

Chinese firms have been keen on securing strategic materials in South America in particular as they seek dominance in the EV supply chain. Ganfeng has been on an acquisition spree as the lithium market tightens. The company, which has stakes in mining operations in countries including Argentina, Australia and China, gobbled up Mexico’s Bacanora Lithium in August. CATL already had stakes in Neo Lithium, whose project is in Argentina.

“We have and will continue to see the Chinese looking to buy lithium,” said Matthew Hind, head of global mining at Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment banking division. “There will also be small-cap consolidation as well as EV companies buying stakes in mines with strategic partners in order to secure supply.”

“In other words, consolidation will be driven by several different players,” Hind said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Baidu’s iQiyi Picks Banks for Hong Kong Second Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-traded Chinese streaming video site iQiyi Inc. has picked banks for its Hong Kong second listing, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThe Netflix-style service is working

  • Biden and China's Xi plan to meet virtually this year after aides' 'meaningful,' substantive' talks

    President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping will hold a virtual meeting before the end of this year, a senior U.S. administration official said Wednesday, amid high tension in the critical relationship between the world's two largest economies, including over trade and regional challenges like Taiwan. China has sent scores of military planes into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent days, raising concerns about potential conflict.

  • Textron Aviation snares order from Chinese flight school

    The entry-level plane in Textron Aviation’s product lineup continues to be one of its best sellers. The local division of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has secured an order from Sichuan Longhao Flight Training Co. Ltd. in China for 20 of the company’s Cessna 172 Skyhawk piston aircraft. The flight school will use the 172s for flight training in southwest and central China.

  • Merkel Dismisses Russian Role in Europe’s Energy Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed charges that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is partly to blame for the record spikes in European gas prices. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“To my knowledge, there ar

  • Why Affirm Shares Are Surging Higher Today

    Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) is surging higher Wednesday after Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) added 'buy now pay later' options via the company and Sezzle. "With the help of two new partners — Sezzle and Affirm — we’ve added new payment solutions that let you buy what you need now, take advantage of our best deals, and pay at a pace that works well for you," said Target. “We know our guests want easy and affordable payment options that work within their family’s budget,” said Gemma Kubat, preside

  • Capital Markets Gateway wants to digitize the IPO market

    Greg Ingram, Capital Markets Gateway CEO and Co-Founder, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how his company is helping IPOs go digital.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • EMA Approves Moderna’s Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

    Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.9% to close at $332.11 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) approval for the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The dose is authorized to be given after a minimum of 28 days of the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals of 12 years or older. Analysis from studies reflected the benefit of the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in immunocompromised subjects. Particularly, a recent doubl

  • Professor calls for access to Facebook algorithms and data

    Sinan Aral, David Austin Professor of Management at the MIT Sloan School of Management and MIT Initiative on Digital Economy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Facebook and social media networks should be regulated.&nbsp;

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

    Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential. Some argue the bargain prices are just too good to be true, noting that there could be a very legitimate reason they are trading at such low levels. Problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwind

  • The fast-food chain Raising Cane's is sending corporate staff to work as fry cooks, cashiers, and recruiters in its restaurants amid an expansion drive and the labor shortage: report

    Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will send half of its corporate staff into branches across the US this week, Bloomberg reported.

  • Walmart, Target, Home Depot and other large retailers are chartering ships to bypass supply chain problems. Will the strategy save Christmas?

    Leasing a ship can cost millions per month, making it an option only for the retailers with the biggest financial resources

  • Chinese TikTokers are visiting Evergrande sites with drones to investigate if the company is resuming construction on its real estate projects

    Some TikTok used drones to hover over Evergrande work sites to record footage and check if workers were present.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 can challenge EU rules, EU court adviser says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Gazprom's Swiss unit can challenge an EU gas rule that requires gas producers to be separate companies from those that control the pipeline, an adviser to the EU's top court said on Wednesday. Russia's Gazprom owns operator Nord Stream 2 and is the planned gas supplier for the Russia-to-Germany link that was completed last month. The opinion from Advocate General Michal Bobek, if confirmed by the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), may help the Russian company in its long-running fight with the bloc.

  • German recovery under threat as factory orders plunge

    German growth forecasts may be slashed after manufacturers suffered a plunge in orders during August, economists warned.

  • Sinking Shares of Alibaba Need a Long Repair Process

    One Real Money subscriber sent an email asking me to look at Alibaba . In this updated daily bar chart of BABA, below, we can see that prices have continued to sink lower after being stopped out. Using math, the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointed down as sellers of BABA remain more aggressive.

  • From bratwurst to jamon: EU pork sector crown shifts to Spain

    When he was a child in Avila province, Albert Pascual's father bought 100 pigs, but the company he now leads has more than 9,000 - part of a major expansion that has put Spain on track to take over as the European Union's top pork producer this year. Germany has long topped the table of EU pork producers, but an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in September 2020 among wild boars meant it lost access to the lucrative Chinese market. That has accelerated a shift in EU production towards ASF-free Spain that was already underway, helped by its less onerous regulations in areas such as planning and use of manure.

  • Australia's trade surplus surprises with record high on commodity demand

    Australia's trade surplus unexpectedly grew to a record in August as strength in liquefied natural gas and coal exports more than offset a pullback in iron ore prices, a windfall to mining profits and tax receipts. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the surplus on international trade jumped to A$15.1 billion ($11.0 billion) in August, from A$12.7 billion the month before. Exports climbed 4.1% in the month to A$48.5 billion led by LNG, hard coking coal and thermal coal, courtesy of strong energy demand in Asia.

  • Builder ‘destroyed’ their dream home, NC couple says. Now the company is suing them

    The couple created a support group for other “victims.” The builder says it’s costing business.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.