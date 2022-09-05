'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter
·4 min read

Climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act put the U.S. back on track toward significant emissions reductions, potentially reducing greenhouse gas output by 40% of 2005 levels.

But one miner warned that when it comes to the transportation sector, domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some of the most ambitious targets. The Biden administration, for instance, aims to slash the sale of gas-powered vehicles to 50% of all new purchases by 2030.

“Yes, we’ll [eventually] have enough, but not by that time,” Keith Phillips, CEO of Piedmont Lithium (PLL), said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “There’s going to be a real crunch to get the material. We don’t have enough in the world to turn that much [lithium] production in the world by 2035.”

A parking spot reserved for electric vehicles is seen in the parking lot of a metro station in Norwalk, Calif., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Discounted prices, car-share programs, and a robust network of public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric vehicles affordable and convenient for people of all income levels as it phases out the sale of new gas cars by 2035. Advocates for the policy say the switch from gas- to battery-powered cars is a necessary step to reducing pollution in disadvantaged neighborhoods, but that the state make sure those residents can access the cars, too.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A parking spot reserved for electric vehicles is seen in the parking lot of a metro station in Norwalk, Calif., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

With the average electric car battery requiring roughly 8-10kg of the metal, lithium remains a crucial material in the transition to emission-free vehicles. Growing demand has caused the price of lithium carbonate to nearly double this year alone, and the IEA projects demand to grow by 40 times in the next two decades, with a majority of that supply coming from outside of the U.S.

That has complicated climate targets set by the Biden administration. The president has called for half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 to be electric, setting aside billions of dollars in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to incentivize drivers to make the shift.

But those same tax credits come with requirements calling for parts and components to be largely sourced in North America, leading some EV makers to push back against the goals on the grounds that they are not realistic.

Piedmont Lithium is looking to cash in on the demand, as one of only a handful of U.S.-based lithium miners. On Thursday, the mining company announced plans to open a lithium processing operation in Tennessee, with construction set to begin in 2023.

SALAR DE ATACAMA, CHILE - AUGUST 24: Lithium mine workers inspect machinery at an evaporation pond in the Atacama Desert on August 24, 2022 in Salar de Atacama, Chile. Albemarle Corporation, based in Charlotte, N.C. is expanding mining operations at their Salar Plant to meet the rising global demand for lithium carbonate, a main component in the manufacture of batteries, increasingly for electric vehicles. To extract the lithium, natural brine is pumped from under the salt flats to a series of evaporation ponds. During an 18-month process, the liquid is concentrated through a series of 15 ponds, eventually turning from blue to yellow with a lithium concentration of 6 percent. It is then trucked to an Albemarle chemical plant in Antofagasta, where it is processed into battery grade lithium carbonate powder and shipped out internationally. The evaporation process produces large quantities of salt byproduct, much of which is then reprocessed and sold. Chile is the second largest global producer of lithium, after Australia. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
SALAR DE ATACAMA, CHILE - AUGUST 24: Lithium mine workers inspect machinery at an evaporation pond in the Atacama Desert on August 24, 2022 in Salar de Atacama, Chile. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Once fully operational, the plant will process 30,000 metric tons of lithium per year. The company is also planning another plant in North Carolina, which will allow the firm to supply lithium for 1 million electric vehicles per year.

“The world has changed,” Phillips said. “We're now in an era where everyone's going to want an electric car. The car companies can't make them fast enough, and people are now looking for the lithium they need for the batteries to go in those electric cars.”

While carmakers like General Motors (GM) have rushed to secure partnerships with domestic mining operations in anticipation of the demand, the Albemarle (ALB) Silver Peak mine in Nevada remains the only operational lithium mine with meaningful output.

Phillips said a slow permitting process has stalled approvals for new production sites. Meanwhile, China has continued to dominate the industry, refining more than half of all lithium supply while Australia and Chile remain the largest producers in the world.

“Projects get permitted [in Australia] in under a year,” Phillips explained. “Here, it's two, four, six, seven, eight years, which is a problem, especially in a business that's booming so fast.”

A Tesla battery pack is displayed during a media tour of the new Tesla Motors Inc., Gigafactory Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Sparks, Nev. It's Tesla Motors biggest bet yet: a massive, $5 billion factory in the Nevada desert that could almost double the world's production of lithium-ion batteries by 2018. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
A Tesla lithium-ion battery pack is displayed during a media tour of the new Tesla Motors Inc., Gigafactory Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Sparks, Nev. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The White House has moved to accelerate the process by invoking the Defense Production Act to bolster the production of minerals critical to EV manufacturing, including lithium and cobalt. The IRA also established the Advanced Production Investment Tax Credit for domestic production.

But with the demand for EVs far outpacing supply and new mining operations working within a five- to 10-year timeline before coming online, Phillips said that, as it stands, the U.S. cannot meet its clean energy targets with the domestic sourcing priority.

“Energy security is a national issue,” Phillips said. “I think you'll see companies that are thinking about battery plants in different parts of the world or lithium conversion plants coming to America because this investment tax credit will be very valuable…The market opportunity is huge.”

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Europe heading for recession as cost of living crisis deepens

    The euro zone is almost certainly entering a recession, with surveys on Monday showing a deepening cost of living crisis and a gloomy outlook that is keeping consumers wary of spending. While there was some easing of price pressures, according to the surveys, they remained high and the European Central Bank is under pressure as inflation is running at more than four times its 2% target, reaching a record 9.1% last month. A rise in borrowing costs would add to the woes of indebted consumers, yet in a Reuters poll last week almost half of the economists surveyed said they expect an unprecedented 75 basis-point rate hike from the ECB this week, while almost as many forecast a 50 bps hike.

  • New iPhones, more Fedspeak: What to know ahead of a shortened week

    Apple's latest product release and a smattering of economic data will feature on the calendar during a holiday-shortened trading week for U.S. investors.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • Buick Will Buy Out Dealers Who Don't Want to Start Selling Electric Cars

    With the Electra EV on the horizon and the pledge that all Buicks will be electric SUVs by 2030, some of the more traditional dealerships are not prepared to go along for the ride.

  • Pound falls to fresh low as Liz Truss becomes new UK prime minister

    Liz Truss became Britain's third female PM on Monday.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal C

  • MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    It's time to rethink who's at the top of the Big Tech food-chain, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Europe Energy Prices Jump as Moscow Tightens Screw on Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged in Europe after Russia halted its biggest natural gas pipeline to the continent indefinitely, plunging the region deeper into a crisis that could push major economies into recession and force rationing.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashRussia Privatel

  • How to Handle Required Withdrawals From Retirement Accounts

    Is there a recommended strategy for taking required withdrawals from retirement savings in this horrible market? Unfortunately, the Internal Revenue Service makes me sell stocks at the worst time. As it happens, the timing of these questions works well: Many retirees wait until late in the year to withdraw the necessary funds from IRAs and the like.

  • Oil Jumps Near $90 After OPEC+ Surprises With Token Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ unexpectedly decided to cut output in October.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWest Texas Intermediate crude advanced as much as 4.1% to beyond $90 a barrel, before p

  • 13 Largest Lithium Producers In The World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 13 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. When considering elements, lithium hardly seems to be on the forefront, with more exotic, precious elements such as […]

  • Private Equity’s Next Target? Your Favorite Songs from Shakira, Springsteen, and Pink Floyd.

    Music catalogs represent the latest focus for private equity, which typically seeks businesses with recurring revenue.

  • Liz Truss to be UK's next prime minister: what it means for your taxes, bills and savings

    Liz Truss elected as the new leader of the Conservative party, and will replace Boris Johnson as the next prime minister.

  • China's 2022 property sector outlook worsens, home prices seen falling

    Woes in China's residential property market are expected to deepen this year as homebuyers remain cautious, with economists now expecting home prices to fall in 2022 and betting on a faster drop in property sales than previously forecast. New home prices are expected to fall 1.4% in 2022, according to a Reuters survey of more than 10 analysts and economists polled between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2. Property sales were seen slumping 24.5% in 2022, a far bigger drop than the 10% fall forecast in the May poll.

  • Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Agrees To Small Production Cut

    OPEC+ unexpectedly agreed to trim production quotas slightly, but the move may have little impact on actual output. Crude oil futures jumped Monday.

  • News Analysis: Vietnam and Afghanistan: America's two longest wars, with very different lasting impacts

    Both wars ended badly, with U.S. efforts in tatters. But they were worlds apart in who fought, how and what came of it.

  • Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Strong Growth Stock

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamagePower- and gas-intensive sectors s

  • Thousands pack Bay Area beaches seeking relief from extreme heat

    Bay Area beaches provided a welcomed refuge to escape the heat this holiday weekend and thousands of people headed to the coast to cool off.