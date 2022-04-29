Lithonia man arrested after road rage shooting

A Lithonia man is in jail after a road rage incident on Thursday.

Pike County sheriff’s deputies responded to a road rage incident just after 5 p.m. on Thursday after a caller reported that a driver was acting aggressively toward them.

During the 911 call, Donald Banner, 32, of Lithonia fired a shot toward another vehicle.

Operators could hear the shot as it was fired and provided this information to deputies.

Banner was tracked down by deputies and arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 18 near Harrison Road.

He is currently in the Pike County jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Deputies also recovered two handguns from Banner’s vehicle.

