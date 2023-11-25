Lithuania to give €2 million to support Grain from Ukraine initiative

Lithuania has announced that it will give €2 million to support the Grain From Ukraine initiative.

Source: Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "At the 2nd Grain from Ukraine summit, I announced that this year, Lithuania will contribute another [€2 million] to this global humanitarian initiative by President Zelenskyy to help mitigate threats to food security caused by Russia’s war of aggression."

Details: Šimonytė said that helping Ukraine win the war and defeat Russia as soon as possible was "the only way to ensure both food security and lasting peace in Europe".

Previously: Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs has said that issues around grain and other foodstuffs Russia steals from the occupied territories of Ukraine should be taken into account in decisions regarding sanctions against Russia.

Finland has given €3 million to support Ukraine’s efforts to export grain to countries most dependent on it and to aid the demining of Ukrainian fields.

