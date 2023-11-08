Lithuania allocates €2 million for Ukraine's social needs

Lithuania is planning to allocate €2 million to Ukraine for solving social issues caused by the war unleashed against Ukraine by Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Treasury of Lithuania

Details: The support will be provided via the tools of international financial institutions.

Specifically, €1 million will be allocated to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) fund, which supports inclusivity, and to the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund of the Bank of Development of the Council of Europe, which supports social projects.

Lithuania will transfer money to both funds at the end of this year.

"Ukraine's strength is in its people and their determination to fight against the aggressor, so it is important to not only support the Ukrainian budget for preserving economic stability but also to pay attention to the social consequences of the war," said Gintarė Skaistė, Minister of Finance of Lithuania.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Denmark will supply Ukraine with a €40.2 million package for rebuilding, specifically for renovating the heating system in the city of Mykolaiv.

