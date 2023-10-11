Lithuania announces new aid package for Ukraine

Lithuania has been preparing a new military aid package, which will include NASAMS anti-air missile launchers.

Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence

Details: Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence, emphasised that the country forms its support packages for Ukraine following the latter's greatest needs and priorities.

Thus, in the near future, Lithuania will send the NASAMS launchers, and together with individual EU member states, they will order 155 mm calibre ammunition for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

In addition, Anušauskas said the priority at the moment is equipment for mine clearance, which Lithuania and other countries could help purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"And we intend to commit a significant portion of our financial resources for this purpose," the minister said.

Anušauskas also added that Lithuania will soon transfer power generators and other equipment necessary for the cold season to Ukraine.

Background:

In late June, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced that Ukraine would receive two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system launch systems from Lithuania.

Nausėda stated that two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system launch systems, purchased by Lithuania, would arrive in Ukraine in September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!