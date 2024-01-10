Lithuania approves €200 million long-term military assistance package for Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, at a press conference on 10 January, announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €200 million, which will include, among other things, ammunition, generators and M577 armoured vehicles.

Source: European Pravda

Quote from Nausėda: "In January, we will again send ammunition, generators, and [remote] detonation systems to Ukraine, and in February, we will send M577 armoured personnel carriers. We will train Ukrainian soldiers and strengthen cooperation in the defence industry. The agreements signed today between the Ukrainian and Lithuanian defence industries are another example of our close military cooperation."

Details: Nausėda noted that recently, at a meeting of the Lithuanian National Security Council, a package of long-term military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €200 million was approved.

The Lithuanian president noted that Lithuania is also forming a "coalition for demining" to support Ukraine in this issue in coordination with other allies.

He added that the European defence industry must speed up and respond adequately to the difficult security situation.

For his part, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that they had agreed to jointly produce anti-drone weapons, which is a very urgent need at the contact line.

Background: In December, Ukraine received field equipment and tens of thousands of dry rations from Lithuania, as well as several million rounds of ammunition and several thousand rounds of ammunition for short-range portable anti-tank grenade launchers.

