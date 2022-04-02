Lithuania to ban Russian gas imports

Lithuania announced on Saturday that the country would no longer allow Russian gas imports as Europe continues to reduce its reliance on energy imports from Moscow.

“From this month on – no more Russian gas in Lithuania. Years ago my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the [aggressor.] If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too!” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said in a post on Twitter.

Last week, he U.S. and European Commission announced a task force “to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels and strengthen European energy security,” which would include the U.S. and partners directing more liquified natural gas (LNG) to the European Union, per a White House readout on the matter.

“The European Commission will work with EU Member States toward the goal of ensuring, until at least 2030, demand for approximately 50 bcm/year of additional U.S. LNG that is consistent with our shared net-zero goals,” the readout adds. “This also will be done on the understanding that prices should reflect long-term market fundamentals and stability of supply and demand.”

The steps have been taken to help further economically isolate Russia from the rest of the world. Energy exports to Europe are an important sector of Russia’s economy. They are also a key part of the European energy market, however, with Russia providing roughly 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas.

The U.S. took steps similar to Lithuania’s last month by barring Russian imports of oil, natural gas and coal. The move has received bipartisan support.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.