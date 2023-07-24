Lithuania calls Putin's words about a joint brigade with Ukrainians ridiculous

Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuanian Defence Minister, has said that the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin that "the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade created by the military of the three states is preparing for the occupation of the western part of Ukraine" is a part of the information war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Anušauskas' statement to journalists, reported by Delfi

Details: According to the Lithuanian Defence Minister, "such an assessment, that five people could occupy some territories, looks ridiculous".

Quote: "This is a message for an internal audience. We know that five of our Lithuanian officers serve in the brigade's command because this is just a headquarters."

More details: The minister also called for an understanding that "disinformation is part of the information war".

Background:

On Friday, Putin said that an alleged Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade, formed by the military of the three states, is supposedly preparing for the occupation of the western part of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the western territories of Poland are a "gift from Stalin," and Poland should be grateful to the USSR for "restoring its independence".

Commenting on the statements of the head of the Kremlin about Warsaw's alleged plans to occupy the western part of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to "drive a wedge" between Ukraine and Poland futile.

