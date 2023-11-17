Lithuania delivers new military aid package to Ukraine

The Lithuanian Defence Ministry has announced the delivery of a new military aid package to Ukraine on Friday, 17 November.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of the Lithuanian Defence Ministry

Details: The new aid package includes, in particular, generators, field tents and dry rations.

The 160 kW stationary diesel generators will generate power and supply facilities in areas where power lines are unavailable or have interruptions in their operation.

The generator can operate continuously for at least 8 hours at full load. The generators come with environmental protection and are able to operate at temperatures ranging from -30℃ to +40℃.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas stressed that Lithuania will firmly adhere to its commitments to support Ukraine.

Background: On 10 November, Lithuania handed over two launchers for the NASAMS medium-range air defence systems to Ukraine.

On the same day, the Lithuanian Defence Ministry decided to transfer anti-drone equipment and generators to Ukraine.

