Lithuania delivers vital military aid to Ukrainian forces

Lithuania provided Ukraine with a new batch of military aid, including essential field service equipment and tens of thousands of dry food packs for Ukrainian soldiers, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Twitter on Dec. 20.

"We remain committed to helping Ukraine, recognizing the importance of such aid during winter," the ministry added.

Lithuania has reportedly repaired a batch of Ukrainian Leopard-2 main battle tanks, which are now being prepared for shipment back to Ukraine, the ministry announced on Dec. 15. The tanks were transported to Lithuania from the battlefield in Ukraine.

The repairs were conducted by Lithuania Defense Services (LDS), a joint venture formed by two German defense manufacturers – Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann – that supply arms to NATO countries.

