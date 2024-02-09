Lithuania delivers winter military equipment and clothing to Ukraine

Lithuanian flag. Photo: Getty Images

A new military aid package from the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence arrived in Ukraine on Friday, 9 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Lithuanian Defence Ministry

Details: The Lithuanian Armed Forces handed over equipment required for the winter season and tens of thousands of sets of warm clothes to their Ukrainian counterparts in a new package.

"We are providing tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers with the equipment and clothing they need for the cold season in outdoor conditions. Each of our support packages is an additional step towards victory," said Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuania's Minister of National Defence.

 

Photo: Lithuanian Defence Ministry

