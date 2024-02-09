Lithuania delivers winter military equipment and clothing to Ukraine

A new military aid package from the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence arrived in Ukraine on Friday, 9 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Lithuanian Defence Ministry

Details: The Lithuanian Armed Forces handed over equipment required for the winter season and tens of thousands of sets of warm clothes to their Ukrainian counterparts in a new package.

"We are providing tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers with the equipment and clothing they need for the cold season in outdoor conditions. Each of our support packages is an additional step towards victory," said Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuania's Minister of National Defence.

Photo: Lithuanian Defence Ministry

Background:

On 2 February, Lithuania delivered another batch of military assistance to Ukraine, including remote detonation systems and ammunition for anti-tank grenade launchers.

At the end of 2023, Lithuania donated field equipment and dry rations to Ukraine, as well as several million rounds of cartridges and several thousand projectiles for short-range portable anti-tank grenade launchers.

