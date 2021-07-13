Lithuania passes laws to curb migrant arrivals from Belarus

LIUDAS DAPKUS
·2 min read

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s parliament on Tuesday passed new legislation aimed at curbing an influx of migrants crossing its borders that it accused neighboring Belarus of orchestrating.

In an 84-1 vote with 58 abstentions, the 141-seat Seimas passed the amendments that include a fast-track procedure enabling the speedier deportation of migrants and slashing the processing time of asylum applications from as many as several months to 10 days.

The amendments, which also prevent the free movement of migrants and restrict their rights were strongly criticized by human rights groups.

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said these migrants aren't fleeing either “war plague or famine but are students “in Belarus with long-term visas “in completely safe conditions."

“They are being sent on a compulsory basis as a weapon against us. We must repel the attack,” Landsbergis said before leaving for Turkey and Iraq for talks on repatriation.

Interior minister Agne Bilotaite said ”much larger flows of migrants are very likely."

“Our response in dealing with this crisis must be swift, dissuasive and united,” she told parliament.

In a joint statement, non-governmental organizations expressed concern that the amendments would violate human rights, permit detentions for an undetermined period of time without a court ruling and restrict NGO access to detention centers.

Bilotaite said the amendments had been vetted by jurists while Laurynas Kasciunas, a lawmaker with the government coalition, said they would help dissuade migrants from crossing into Lithuania.

“This is not a rose-strewn path, and you will have many obstacles,” Kasciunas said addressing potential migrants.

Relations between Lithuania and Belarus are tense following the August 2020 elections in Belarus, which were won by long-time President Alexander Lukashenko but have been widely condemned by the West as rigged. The vote results triggered months of protests and a harsh crackdown on the opposition by Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime.

Lithuania, which has granted refuge to Belarus opposition figures, has accused Belarusian authorities of organizing border crossings of people mainly from Iraq, other Middle Eastern nations, and Africa. The European Union’s border agency has pledged to step up its support to Lithuania to help stem the tide of migrants.

Tensions between the EU and Belarus have escalated further after Belarus diverted a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist.

Lukashenko has said his country will halt cooperation with the 27-nation bloc on stemming migration, in retaliation for bruising economic sanctions the EU slapped on Belarus over the passenger jet diversion.

Lithuania, a country of 2.8 million people has already set up tent camps to accommodate the migrants and has begun erecting a fence along its border with Belarus to deter them from entering.

More than 1.700 people have been detained at Lithuania’s border with Belarus this year so far, more than a twenty-fold increase compared to all of 2020.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • Trump raged that whoever leaked that he hid in the White House bunker during anti-racism protests should be 'charged with treason' and 'executed,' book says

    Trump was reportedly "obsessed" with finding the leaker and some around Trump saw his reaction as the sign of a "president in panic."

  • Ivanka Trump's Midsummer Trip to Aspen Seems Like Another Move to Distance Herself From Donald Trump

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be creating as much distance as possible between the Trump family politics and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband hit the beautiful mountain […]

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told HuffPost's Igor Bobic.

  • China Says It Chased Away a Trespassing U.S. Destroyer. That's Not How It Works.

    Here's the truth about what really happened in the South China Sea.

  • Cuba and the ‘Democratic’ Socialists of America

    Doubtless the DSA’s representatives in Congress will be able to explain why this is just a misreading of their profoundly democratic ideology.

  • ‘Traumatizing and abusive’: Immigrants reveal personal toll of ankle monitors

    While Biden defends electronic bands as alternative to detention, advocates urge proper legal help for immigrants show up to court One immigrant who had to wear an ankle monitor called it “a modern day scarlet letter.” Photograph: Brynn Anderson/AP Immigrants in America who are forced to wear electronic ankle monitors suffer from an emotional, mental and physical toll, which includes trouble sleeping, mental health problems, problems at work and thoughts of suicide, a new report reveals. The new

  • High court ruling gives immigrants facing deportation hope

    Just a few short months ago, Lucio Perez moved out of the western Massachusetts church he’d lived in for more than three years to avoid deportation. Immigration authorities in March granted the 40-year-old Guatemalan national a temporary stay in his deportation while he argued to have his immigration case reconsidered. Now, Perez is looking to a recent Supreme Court ruling to help him clear that final hurdle and officially be allowed to remain in the country he’s called home for more than two decades.

  • Indicted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg removed from top roles at subsidiaries

    Indicted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was removed from leadership roles in dozens of the company's subsidiaries, according to corporate filings.

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • Maria Bartiromo, Trump Bashed for Spreading ‘Reckless, Dishonest’ Info About Ashli Babbit’s Death

    Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, the insurrectionist who was killed breaking into the U.S. Capitol – and online observers immediately took her to task with one person saying, “Maria has gone full cuckoo.” On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” she and Trump’s conversation about Babbit and what lead up to her being shot by Capitol police on Jan. 6 provoked a wave of back

  • CPAC Attendees’ Unexpected New Enemy: Fox

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyDALLAS—It comes at no surprise that disdain for mainstream media was a common theme among both attendees and speakers at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference, held last weekend in Dallas, Texas.“I love CPAC because it blows up the fake news narrative of the liberal media time and time again,” Kimberly Guilfoyle said in a speech to the crowd on Friday afternoon.Jeff Johnson, an attendee who sells large-print copies of the Declaration of Independence, echoed

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • '100% hypocrite': Ousted Steve King slams McCarthy’s soft Cheney treatment

    Former Rep. Steve King, who lost his seat in a GOP primary after Republican leaders stripped him of his House committee assignments, called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for going easy on Trump critic Liz Cheney.

  • 'White Nationalism Is One Hell Of A Drug': Trump Slammed After Calling MAGA Rioters 'Tremendous'

    Right-wing conspiracy theories spread rampantly at CPAC, where Trump further fueled his big election lie and attendees cheered for low vaccination numbers. Republican leadership has been criticized for doing nothing to stop the conspiracies. Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean joined The Beat, saying Americans will pay for this unchecked spreading of misinformation "with their lives".

  • The Conservative Case Against Banning Critical Race Theory

    If you slice through the rhetoric, it rests on a view of free speech that the political right, until now, stridently and correctly rejected: That speech can and should be curtailed because it makes some people feel uncomfortable or threatened. As a result, perhaps the most powerful argument against CRT’s critics is located on the political right, particularly in a recent opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, one of the most conservative members of the Supreme Court. The Republic Study Committee defines CRT as a belief in “racial essentialism.”

  • House appropriators would protect three of four littoral combat ships

    House appropriators ripped a proposal to decommission four littoral combat ships contained in President Joe Biden’s Pentagon budget request for next year as “a misuse of taxpayer funds.”