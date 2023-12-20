Lithuania prohibits empty trucks from crossing Belarusian and Russian borders

Lithuania has enforced a ban on empty freight transport crossing its borders with Belarus and Russia, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

This prohibition aligns with European Union regulations preventing the export of automotive equipment to Russia and Belarus and the transit of such equipment through Russia.

“Vehicles registered in European Union countries, including Lithuania, are not allowed to cross into Russia or Belarus without cargo,” said the Lithuanian customs authorities.

The regulations, implemented from Dec. 18, 2023, signify an escalation in Lithuania's oversight of the export and transit of sanctioned goods through Belarus and Russia. According to Lithuanian customs officials, as of this date, the submission of a mandatory manufacturer's declaration is required during the export (re-export) or transit of sanctioned goods. Failure to provide the manufacturer's declaration to Lithuanian customs will result in the goods under sanctions being retained within the European Union.

The declaration must confirm the manufacturer's awareness of the end consumer and assurance that the goods will not be utilized to circumvent sanction restrictions.

This move comes as part of Lithuania's increased scrutiny over shipments to Russia and Belarus in 2023, driven by the European Union's sanctions against Moscow and Minsk. Notably, the Lithuanian customs now employ X-ray equipment to scan nearly all freight vehicles at the borders with Russia and Belarus.

In a related development from September, Lithuanian authorities mandated vehicles with Russian license plates to exit the European Union within six months.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine