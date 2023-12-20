Lithuania provides new military aid package to Ukraine – photo

A new batch of military aid from Lithuania arrived for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 20 December 2023.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Lithuania, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the report, the Lithuanian Armed Forces transported and handed over to the Ukrainian military the necessary field equipment and tens of thousands of dry rations.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said that various field equipment is especially necessary for the troops in winter.

"We continue to do everything we can to facilitate Ukraine's difficult fight against a brutal aggressor. Each of our support packages is an additional step towards victory," he said.

🇱🇹Continuing our unwavering support for Ukraine: another shipment of essential field service equipment & tens of thousands of dry food packs has reached 🇺🇦Ukrainian Armed Forces today. We remain committed to helping Ukraine, recognizing the importance of such aid during winter. pic.twitter.com/McLhpwjvY1 — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) December 20, 2023

In addition to the ongoing transfer of military equipment and supplies, Lithuania also actively trains Ukrainian soldiers, provides treatment and rehabilitation for Ukrainians, prepares expert advice and allocates funds to international facilities to support Ukraine.

Lithuania has already developed a long-term support plan. For 2024-2026, a new package of military support for Ukraine worth €200 million is envisaged.

Background:

Last week, Lithuania handed over several million rounds of cartridges and several thousand rounds of projectiles for short-range portable anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as about a thousand folding beds, to Ukraine.

Earlier, it became known that Lithuania had repaired the first Leopard 2 battle tanks for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which had been damaged during combat actions.

