Lithuania repairs battle-damaged Ukrainian Leopard-2 tanks

Lithuania has repaired a batch of Ukrainian Leopard-2 main battle tanks, which are now being prepared for shipment back to Ukraine, Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 15.

According to the ministry's statement, the tanks were transported to Lithuania from battlefield in Ukraine. The repairs have been conducted by Lithuania Defense Services (LDS), a joint venture formed by two German defense manufacturers — Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann — who supply arms to NATO countries.

The refurbished combat tanks were also displayed at a training ground for the Lithuanian army.

"Lithuania consistently supports Ukraine's fight for independence, and we do not only send military support but also assist in repairing the Leopard-2 tanks, which are urgently needed on the battlefield," said the country's Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas.

The statement also added that Lithuania had previously organized the repair and return of PzH2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, which have already been delivered back.

On Oct. 2, Poland delivered the first refurbished Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

