Lithuania says throw away Chinese phones due to censorship concerns

FILE PHOTO: Person checks out the new Xiaomi Mi 9 mobile phone ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 19) in Barcelona
Andrius Sytas
·2 min read

By Andrius Sytas

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania's Defense Ministry recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities.

Flagship phones sold in Europe by China's smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp have a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement", Lithuania's state-run cybersecurity body said on Tuesday.

The capability in Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone software had been turned off for the "European Union region", but can be turned on remotely at any time, the Defence Ministry's National Cyber Security Centre said in the report.

"Our recommendation is to not buy new Chinese phones, and to get rid of those already purchased as fast as reasonably possible," Defence Deputy Minister Margiris Abukevicius told reporters in introducing the report.

Xiaomi did not respond to a Reuters query for comment.

Relations between Lithuania and China have soured recently. China demanded last month that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall its envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan announced that its mission in Lithuania would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office.

Taiwanese missions in Europe and the United States use the name of the city Taipei, avoiding a reference to the island itself, which China claims as its own territory. U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to Lithuania's prime minister Ingrida Simonyte last week and stressed support for her country in the face of pressure from China.

The National Cyber Centre's report also said the Xiaomi phone was sending encrypted phone usage data to a server in Singapore. A security flaw was also found in the P40 5G phone by China's Huawei but none was found in the phone of another Chinese maker, OnePlus, it said. Huawei's representative in the Baltics told the BNS news wire its phones do not send user's data externally.

The report said the list of terms which could be censored by the Xiaomi phone's system apps, including the default internet browser, currently includes 449 terms in Chinese and is continuously updated.

"This is important not only to Lithuania but to all countries which use Xiaomi equipment," the Centre said in the report.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. flood insurance rates to rise for 77% of policyholders -study

    Changes to the main U.S. flood insurance program will raise rates for 77% of policyholders, according to a new study issued on Tuesday, although property owners in some poorer neighborhoods will see premiums decrease. The study by the QuoteWizard unit of financial services provider LendingTree Inc reviewed price changes due for the roughly 5 million participants in the National Flood Insurance Program, set up in 1968. Under the new "Risk Rating 2.0" system from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) taking effect Oct. 1, new premiums will be based on a property's value, risk of flooding and other factors, rather than simply on a home's elevation.

  • Evergrande’s Blowup Hits Other Chinese Developers. Why the Fear Has Gone Too Far.

    Four other Chinese developers have investment-grade credit ratings, and may be able to grab assets on the cheap from Evergrande.

  • US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

    The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. This could provide some momentum going into major climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, in less than six weeks, experts said.

  • Transcript: Kim Jong Un and the Northeast Asian Arms Race

    Patrick Cronin: Thank you for joining Hudson Institute’s discussion today on Kim Jong-un and Arms Racing in Northeast Asia. I’m Patrick Cronin, Asia-Pacific Security Chair at Hudson, and I am delighted today to be joined by my distinguished colleague, Alex Wong, who among many other achievements recently served as the Deputy Special Representative for North Korea at the State Department. Jean Lee of the Wilson Center, a pioneer in the on-the-ground reporting inside North Korea, and Ankit Panda,

  • The World Bank scandal is a bad sign for the future of globalization

    It’s never a good sign when a bank gets caught fudging its numbers, but the revelation of the World Bank’s manipulation of an influential index also highlights the challenge of forging a global consensus for the economy in the 21st century. The World Bank came clean last week after hiring an external law firm to investigate allegations that it had altered an index that measures the ease of doing business in member countries. Investigators found that Bank officials pushed the team developing the index to manipulate it in several cases, most notably to improve China’s place in the ranking.

  • Iran says it's ready to restart nuclear talks as U.S. braces for tougher stance from Tehran

    Since the U.S. pulled out of the nuke deal in 2018, Iran has violated the deal's limits on uranium enrichment and restricted access for the U.N. watchdog.

  • Space Force reveals new prototype uniform

    The "Guardian Service Dress" features a jacket with silver buttons running diagonally along one side of the front, with the wearer's name pin on the left and a light blue shirt peeking out from underneath.

  • French President Macron discussed IndoPacific co-operation with India's Modi

    The two leaders held a phone conversation on Tuesday, said a statement from Macron's office, during which they also discussed issues such as the crisis in Afghanistan. Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia after Australia cancelled its previous nuclear submarine deal with France.

  • Poland refuses to halt disputed coal mine despite EU court penalty

    BRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland vowed to keep its disputed Turow coal mine running on Monday despite being hit with a order to pay a 500,000 euro ($585,550) daily penalty to the European Commission for defying an earlier court ruling to halt operations. Europe's top court, the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ordered the penalty on Monday. It followed a request from the Czech Republic, which is locked in a dragging dispute with Poland over the Turow open-pit mine that sits next to their shared border.

  • Emma Raducanu wows in white Erdem at London Fashion Week event

    The tennis sensation was attending a celebration hosted by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.

  • Elon Musk mocked 'sleeping' Biden for not congratulating SpaceX's all-civilian crew

    Musk said Biden was sleeping instead of congratulating SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew - evoking Donald Trump's old nickname for Biden, "Sleepy Joe."

  • iPhone 13 and 13 mini review: A subtle upgrade that's all about the cameras

    Should you get the iPhone 13 and 13 mini? Depends on how badly you want the new camera features and upgraded battery.

  • Texas troopers credited with retaking control of Del Rio border

    DEL RIO, Texas — State troopers deployed to the border by Gov. Greg Abbott are being credited for doing the federal government’s job and stopping thousands more migrants in Mexico from illegally crossing into the United States after well over 15,000 made it through here late last week.

  • Philippines supports Australia nuclear sub pact to counter China

    The Philippines is backing a new defence partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, hoping it can maintain the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region, a view that contrasts sharply with some of its neighbours. Known as AUKUS, the alliance will see Australia get technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines as part of the agreement intended to respond to growing Chinese power. "The enhancement of a near-abroad ally's ability to project power should restore and keep the balance rather than destabilise it," Philippines foreign minister, Teodoro Locsin, said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • Biden Had a Four-Letter Reaction After He Found Trump's Giant Video Golf Setup in the White House: Book

    “Trump's existence permeated the White House,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in their new book, Peril

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • Psaki Dismisses Gayle King’s Question About ‘Very Bad Behavior’ By U.S.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed CBS anchor Gayle King’s accusation that the U.S. had displayed “very bad behavior” internationally recently, saying that the administration doesn’t see it that way.

  • The 1887 law that could end American democracy

    The 1887 law that could end American democracy

  • Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

    Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.