Lithuania seeks to cooperate with Ukraine in defence research and development

Lithuania has indicated interest in cooperating with Ukraine in defence research and development.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During his visit to Lithuania, Yurii Dzhyhyr, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, raised the issue of cooperation in this area with Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuania's Defence Minister, his deputy Monika Tučkutė and Kristina Deviatnikovaite, Chancellor of the Defence Ministry.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian official reportedly presented information on reforming the defence procurement system of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry and the anti-corruption efforts in this area, stressing that this issue is of fundamental significance to Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umierov.

At the same time, Anušauskas said Vilnius appreciates and supports Kyiv's efforts to implement defence reforms despite the ongoing war.

"Lithuania will share its expertise in creating and maintaining a transparent procurement system with Ukraine. We will pass on our experience of how we started, what legal framework is necessary, and how to ensure procurement transparency and prevent corruption," the official stressed.

Earlier, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said small EU states would face challenges without the expansion of the European Peace Fund (EPF), which compensates for arms supplies to Ukraine.

Before that, the official voiced concern that if the Western allies do not have the political will to help Ukraine prevail, Russia will perceive this as a triumph for itself and begin preparing for a new war, with any of its neighbours falling prey to aggression.

