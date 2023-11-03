Lithuania stands ready to help Ukraine's energy sector this winter

The Lithuanian authorities are ready to continue to support Ukraine’s energy sector, which is expected to face further attacks from Russia this winter.

Source: Jarek Niewierowicz, Chief Adviser to the Lithuanian President, at a meeting of the Ukrainian President's Peace Formula working group on energy security, reported by LRT

Details: Niewierowicz said it was essential to join forces and work together to ensure the sustainability of the energy sector and the security of Ukraine's energy supply.

"Lithuania will stand with Ukraine this winter as well," said Niewierowicz.

Vilnius has already provided Kyiv with two high-capacity electrical autotransformers, 274 transformers and components, other ancillary equipment for power grids, more than 1,000 generators and a mobile thermal boiler house.

Lithuania is expected to provide additional assistance to Ukraine in the energy sector in the near future.

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed that the cost of an air defence missile is several times less than repairing the consequences of a strike to energy infrastructure, so it makes economic sense to invest in air defence immediately.

Air defence was one of the key topics of the October Ramstein-format meeting, and the Ukrainian president has raised the issue of strengthening air defence in conversations with many leaders since then.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that air defence equipment would be a key element of the winter aid package for Ukraine.

The latest batch of military aid from Germany included another air defence system, IRIS-T.

