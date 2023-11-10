Lithuania suggests sending advisers to Ukraine to help with reforms and fighting corruption

While on a visit to Kyiv, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas proposed sending advisers to Ukraine to help implement reforms and fight corruption.

Source: Anušauskas, quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During his stay in Kyiv, the Lithuanian minister met with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov.

Quote from Umierov: "We value the experience of Lithuanian specialists in creating procurement agencies for weapons and non-lethal products. The Defence Ministry’s team is now working on a full-fledged launch of such agencies."

He also thanked Anušauskas for his willingness to support Ukraine and help by providing specialists and expertise.

Earlier, Anušauskas met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 10 November, Lithuania announced the transfer of the next package of military assistance for Ukraine, which, among other things, contains generators and means for combating drones.

In addition, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received two NASAMS air defence system launchers purchased by Lithuania.

Support UP or become our patron!