Lithuania to transfer two NASAMS AA launchers and ammunition to Ukraine

As part of a new security assistance package to Ukraine, Lithuania will transfer two NASAMS anti-air systems and 155mm artillery ammunition, Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 11.

Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said that Lithuania will continue providing aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and will stand with Kyiv until victory. He added that Lithuania is tailoring its support packages to Ukraine's essential needs and priorities.

According to him, Lithuania will soon hand over additional NASAMS air defense systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In collaboration with several other EM members, orders have been placed for 155mm artillery ammunition for the military.

The minister also noted that winter preparations have begun, meaning that Lithuania will soon transfer generators and other critical equipment Ukraine needs to get through the winter.

