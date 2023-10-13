Lithuania urges world to keep focus on Ukraine amid Hamas-Israel war

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has urged the international community to maintain its focus on Ukraine and its fight against the Russian invasion despite the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel, Lithuanian Radio and Television (LRT) reported on Oct. 12.

"As we focus on Israel and Palestine, it is extremely important to stay committed to Ukraine as it continues to stand against Russia’s aggression. While geographically this war rages on the European continent, it has an immense global impact," Landsbergis said during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Egypt.

Russia is destroying Ukrainian grain depots, ports, dams and trying to block grain supplies to the most vulnerable parts of the world. Egypt was the main exporter of Ukrainian grain before Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"In my view, these deliberate actions amount to crimes against humanity," he said, adding that Russia is trying to spread instability beyond Europe, into Africa and parts of the Arab world through its mercenaries and vicious propaganda.

On Oct. 12, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin once again reiterated the U.S.'s ability to support both Ukraine and Israel.

Next week, U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil his request to Congress for additional military aid funding for Ukraine and Israel, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced the same day.

