Lithuanian EU envoy slams Orban's stance on Ukraine

Lithuanian Permanent Representative to the European Union, Arnoldas Pranckevičius, has sharply criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's position on Ukraine joining the EU, saying that if he does not share the views of other member states, Budapest should consider withdrawing.

“All but one Member State agreed to start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, to grant candidate status to Georgia, and to start membership talks with BiH (Bosnia and Herzegovina) once conditions are met,” Pranckevičius said on Facebook.

“All but one converged on the agreement of MFF (multiannual financial framework) review and providing Ukraine with €50 billion macrofinancial assistance. All but one congratulated the results of the summit. But that one is boasting in Twitter (X) with the ‘achievements’ of its ‘veto for the extra money to Ukraine, veto for the MFF review.’”

“I wish it never has to ask for solidarity of others and never experience allies veto vital help in the times of biggest need. The EU is strong because of solidarity and mutual trust. If you are not ready to share any of the two, there is only one proper solution: leave.”

Pranckevičius wished that Hungary “never experience war, which the people of Ukraine are currently going through, never have its cities bombarded and citizens killed, and never have its territories occupied by an aggressor state.”

Earlier, Orban said that his government would not lift its veto on a new EUR 50 billion European Union aid package for Ukraine until the bloc releases all frozen funds to Hungary. A special European Council summit will continue discussing extending financial assistance to Ukraine in early 2024.

Orban's decision to veto the aid program came hours after the European Council decided to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession.

According to a source from the entourage of European Council President Charles Michel, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban left the room at the moment when EU leaders adopted the decision to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession.

It is not feasible to get Hungarian PM Viktor Orban to take a “coffee break” every time the EU faces a Hungarian veto on some critical decision, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Dec. 15.

This move is called constructive restraint in Brussels. It allows important decisions to be taken without the participation of some members - "if someone is not there, he is not there.”

A number of heads of state and government met with Orban ahead of the summit. The European Commission also released 10.2 billion euros to Hungary that had been withheld because of the country's rule of law situation.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that the decision to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession does not contain any additional conditions.

Budapest can still block Ukraine's accession process to the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated on air at Kossut Radio on Dec.15. The final decision will be made by the Hungarian parliament, and later the process “can be blocked at least 75 more times,” Orban boasted.

Despite ongoing disputes, the European Commission has given the nod to release one-third of the frozen EUR 31 billion allocated for Hungary. But the tug-of-war between Hungary and the EU continues, setting the stage for a showdown in the upcoming EU leaders' meeting next year.

The European Union will hold a summit in early 2024 to finalize a EUR 50 billion ($54 billion) support program for Ukraine to be granted through 2027, European Council President Charles Michel announced at a press briefing on Dec. 15.

