Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, 25 January, to meet with Ukrainian officials.

Source: LRT, reported by European Pravda

Details: This is Landsbergis' eighth visit to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

On the way to Kyiv, he told journalists that this will be a pivotal year for the war, as further Western support for Ukraine, or a lack thereof, could determine its outcome.

"The Lithuanian government and military experts alike maintain that 2024 can and will be extremely important for the course of the war in Ukraine," Landsbergis said.

"If assumptions are correct, Ukraine’s position in the war will be strengthened by stronger support from the West. But reality may turn out to be more complicated, and other scenarios are also being considered," he added.

During the visit, which will last several days, Landsbergis will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov, and other officials.

Landsbergis said that his visit would focus on "possible scenarios for this year, and what we can do to help avoid the more difficult potential outcomes for Ukraine".

He will also take part in the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the EU Delegation to Ukraine and the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPMA), on cooperation in the implementation of an EU-funded project to build shelters in Ukrainian schools.

Background: Earlier, Landsbergis said that Ukraine is continuing to successfully deter Russian aggression on its territory, but added that if it fails, "there will be the question of who will deter Russia".

