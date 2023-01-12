Lithuanian Foreign Minister calls on US to supply Ukraine with ATACMS missiles

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, has called for the provision of long-range ATACMS missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Source: Landsbergis on Twitter; European Pravda

Quote: "Putin is betting on more delays. He must lose that bet. Ukraine has more than earned our support and respect. It's time to send ATACMS missiles and unleash the Leopards," Landsbergis wrote. .

Background: 

  • Earlier, the media reported that Ukraine has asked the USA to hand over ATACMS long-range missile systems with the condition of agreeing on the targets that will be hit by these missiles.

  • Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, stated that Russia would consider the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine to be a step tantamount to the USA joining the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

