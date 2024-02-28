Lithuanian Foreign Minister considers Macron's idea of Western troops in Ukraine worthy of attention

As Western countries look for ways to further help Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis suggests they should consider French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of allied boots on the ground in Ukraine.

Source: Landsbergis on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Europe’s fate is being decided on the battlefields of Ukraine. Times like these require political leadership, ambition, and courage to think out of the box. The initiative behind the Paris meeting yesterday is well worth considering."

Details: European leaders' discussion of support for Ukraine through the possible deployment of Western ground forces to its territory is a signal to Russia, Neeme Väli, Estonian Major General in the Reserve, stated.

After a meeting in Paris on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Western troops might be sent to Ukraine in the future, although he stressed that there is currently no consensus among the allies on this issue.

France later clarified that the participation of foreign troops in the fighting was not on the table.

At the same time, a range of European nations and NATO have stressed that they have no plans to send troops to Ukraine.

