Lithuanian foreign minister expresses optimism about EU fund to support Ukraine with weapons

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said he is "more optimistic" about the future of the European Peace Fund (EPF), which EU members used to offset military aid supplies to Ukraine.

Source: Landsbergis at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on 27 January

Details: Speaking about steps that Lithuania can take to further support Ukraine in its fight against full-scale Russian aggression, Landsbergis mentioned the European Peace Fund.

"And, unfortunately, it is really the only European tool that has been used to help Ukraine in this war," he added.

"We failed to reach certain agreements or coordination on this issue, but now I am more optimistic about future steps (regarding the EPF – ed.). Some member states are already considering it; they understand that it has to happen," the Lithuanian foreign minister stressed.

Since last year, the European Union has been discussing the reform of the EPF and the creation of a special fund within it exclusively for Ukraine's needs. It would be a four-year programme with a total budget of €20 billion.

Hungary actively opposed this plan, although, according to media reports, it has dropped its objections.

Hungary has also been blocking the allocation of a €500 million tranche from the EPF for months, which was to be used to offset the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

