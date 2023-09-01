Lithuanian Foreign Minister warns international society against appeasing Putin at cost of Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
0

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has called unacceptable the scenarios in which Ukraine would have to negotiate a truce and the Kremlin would gain some benefits from the aggression.

Source: Landsbergis on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Details: Landsbergis noted that if Russia were to obtain a ceasefire in the near future, Putin could call it a victory, and in practice, it would also mean that the aggressor had won, and the world had accepted it.

Quote: "You can call it a 'new reality' if you want, but this new reality would be horrible and we cannot allow it to happen. We should choose to make the aggressor lose."

More details: Landsbergis' statement is clearly a response to the public debate in the West that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is progressing very slowly and that Ukraine's intentions to return all the occupied territories look unrealistic.

Background:


Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Recommended Stories