Lithuanian man guilty of stabbing Lilia Valutyte, 9, to death

Lilia Valutyte was killed while playing outside a Boston shop last year - PA Media

A Lithuanian man who stabbed a nine-year-old girl to death just three weeks after entering the UK has been sentenced to an unlimited hospital order.

Lilia Valutyte died from a single stab wound to the heart as she played with a hula hoop along with another child in the street in Boston, Lincolnshire, last summer.

The attack took place outside a shop where her mother, Lina Savicke, 35, was working on 28 July last year.

Deividas Skebas, 23, was charged with Lilia’s murder but could not stand trial due to being unfit because of his mental health.

Instead a trial of the facts took place at Lincoln Crown Court over two days and a jury of six men and six women took just 15 minutes to determine that Skebas had carried out the killing.

Skebas is under supervision at Rampton Hospital - SWNS

Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC described how Skebas had first come to the UK from Lithuania in 2020 but had returned home.

He came back to the UK on 2 July 2022 and, two days before the attack, was spotted on CCTV buying a Sabatier paring knife from a shop in Boston.

Describing the attack, Mr Donnellan said: “Just after 6.15pm in the late afternoon, early evening of July 28 last year, Lilia Valutyte, a little girl aged nine, was playing outside a shop where her mother was actually working in Boston town centre.

“The defendant, Mr Skebas, approached, quickening his pace as he moved towards [her], then reaching behind his back. He pulled out a knife. He continued with his pace.

“He thrust the knife straight into her chest and through into her heart.

“Although within less than a minute an off-duty police officer who was just going home and was nearby came to her aid, and was followed by other officers and the ambulance, sadly her life could not be saved and she was formally pronounced dead at 7.11pm that evening.”

Skebas was arrested on July 30 following a public appeal and admitted stabbing the child during his police interview.

Jurors heard that a Sabatier paring knife found behind a radiator in the house where Skebas was staying in Boston was consistent with the stab wound inflicted on Lilia.

Traces of her blood was also found on a grey Calvin Klein T-shirt belonging to Skebas that was recovered from the house.

Police officer Stuart Clements, who examined hours of CCTV from the area of the killing, also described a distinctive walk that matched Skebas’s and a mark on his arm.

Skebas detained for ‘unlimited time’

The trial judge, Mrs Justice McGowan DBE assured jurors that Skebas, who is currently detained in a high-security psychiatric hospital in Rampton and did not attend the hearing, will now face an unlimited hospital order.

“You have dealt with some very unpleasant matters,” Mrs Justice McGowan told the jury.

“I have now got to make an order dealing with Mr Skebas. There is no question he will be detained at Rampton for an unlimited time.”

Mrs Justice McGowan added that Skebas could still face a murder trial if his mental health improved.

Dr Ian Yanson, who is the Rampton Hospital clinician responsible for Skebas confirmed that he continued to suffer from psychotic symptoms and had not responded positively to the medication given to him.

The doctor said he spent most of his time in his room and could become irritable, talking to himself.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.