Lithuanian president admits possibility of Russian aggression against NATO

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda believes that Russia may resort to aggression against NATO countries if the West stops supporting Ukraine.

Source: Delfi, citing Nausėda in an interview with TV3, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At the same time, Nausėda said the probability of ending support for Ukraine is low.

Quote: "It will depend on the war scenario in Ukraine. If Russia fails to turn the tide in its favour, then, of course, it will be stuck there for a long time and won't be able to sustain multiple fronts. If things go differently and the West suddenly turns away from Ukraine, withholding the necessary support... Yes, then such a situation might arise, but the probability of that scenario is low," he noted, commenting on discussions about the threat to NATO from Russia.

Nausėda said that "no one has an answer to the question of when Russia's behaviour may change and when it will turn its gaze towards NATO".

Background:

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, has once again drawn attention to the threat that Russia's victory in the full-scale war against Ukraine would present for the European Union.

He also called for more active support for Ukraine, given that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to stop full-scale aggression anytime soon.

