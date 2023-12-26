Lithuanian president dismisses prospect of West abandoning Ukraine

The likelihood that the West will stop supporting Ukraine is very low, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Dec. 25, according to local news outlet Delfi.

Read also: Lithuania prohibits empty trucks from crossing Belarusian and Russian borders

However, Nausėda also made it clear that if this does happen, the likelihood of Russian aggression against Lithuania and NATO will increase.

Read also: Lithuania to train 3,500 Ukrainian troops in 2024

"It will depend on the scenario of the war in Ukraine," Nausėda said.

“If Russia does not manage to turn things in its favor, then, of course, it will be stuck there for a long time and will not be able to fight on several fronts.”

Read also: Lithuania delivers vital military aid to Ukrainian forces

Nausėda added that if everything turns out differently, and the West suddenly turns its back on Ukraine and does not provide it with the necessary assistance, "then it could happen, but the probability of such a scenario is low."

"I think this is just a desire to start a discussion out of nothing," the president said.

“No one has an answer to the question of when Russia's behavior might change and when it will turn its gaze toward NATO.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine