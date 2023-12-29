Lithuanian President on large-scale strike on Ukraine: There is no limit to Russian brutality

Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has stressed the need to provide Ukraine with all support to combat Russian aggression.

Source: European Pravda, citing his post on Twitter (X).

This is how Nausėda commented on Russia's large-scale missile strike on Ukraine, with numerous casualties and injuries:

"For all those saying they are tired of war in Ukraine – a reminder by the terrorist Russia that there's no limit to its brutality and thirst for blood," the Lithuanian president said.

Background:

  • On the night of 29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit. There are dead and wounded.

  • According to the Air Force, the Russian Federation used almost all types of weapons available to it.

  • Earlier, the US Ambassador to Ukraine and the President of Latvia condemned the Russian attack.

  • Martin Harris, UK Ambassador to Ukraine, said that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure constitute a war crime.

  • Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukraine is a reminder that the Kremlin's goals to destroy Ukraine have not changed.

