Lithuanian President on large-scale strike on Ukraine: There is no limit to Russian brutality

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has stressed the need to provide Ukraine with all support to combat Russian aggression.

Source: European Pravda, citing his post on Twitter (X).

This is how Nausėda commented on Russia's large-scale missile strike on Ukraine, with numerous casualties and injuries:

"For all those saying they are tired of war in Ukraine – a reminder by the terrorist Russia that there's no limit to its brutality and thirst for blood," the Lithuanian president said.

Background:

On the night of 29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit. There are dead and wounded.

According to the Air Force, the Russian Federation used almost all types of weapons available to it.

Earlier, the US Ambassador to Ukraine and the President of Latvia condemned the Russian attack.

Martin Harris, UK Ambassador to Ukraine, said that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure constitute a war crime.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukraine is a reminder that the Kremlin's goals to destroy Ukraine have not changed.

