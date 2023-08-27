Lithuanian Prime Minister: Putin's strategy is war of attrition against Ukraine

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen a war of attrition strategy against Ukraine.

Source: Šimonytė at the festival of discussions Exactly So!; Delfi; European Pravda

Šimonytė reports Putin's strategy is a "war of attrition, prolonged exhaustion" in the future.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania expressed her conviction that, in this way, the Russian dictator seeks to influence the pace and scale of assistance to Ukraine in repelling the Russian aggression.

"Then there will be political parties that will stop supporting Ukraine altogether. I see such a real opportunity," Šimonytė said.

Recently, the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Oleksii Makeiev, said delays in the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine are why the current counteroffensive of the Armed Forces does not meet expectations in terms of its pace.

Early reports indicate that European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius said that he saw right-wing radical forces as a threat to the future of the European Union and support for Ukraine.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke about criticism of the pace of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that is heard in the media, calling for continuing to help Kyiv and show patience.

