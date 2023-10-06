Lithuania's Foreign Minister calls Russia's war genocidal and urges arming Ukraine

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, has said that the latest missile attacks by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv Oblast once again point to the genocidal nature of the war against Ukraine.

Source: Landsbergis on Twitter (X).

Details: Landsbergis stated that these attacks are a reminder that the international community cannot fail to help Ukraine.

Quote: "There are no more excuses. There are no more grey areas. Russia is genocidal in broad daylight and proud of it. Arming the victims is not a choice, it is a duty," Landsbergis said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also emphasised that the latest missile strikes by the Russian Federation and the mass deaths of civilians are another reminder of why it is important to maintain and strengthen international support for Ukraine.

Background: 

