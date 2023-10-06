Lithuania's Foreign Minister calls Russia's war genocidal and urges arming Ukraine

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, has said that the latest missile attacks by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv Oblast once again point to the genocidal nature of the war against Ukraine.

Source: Landsbergis on Twitter (X).

Details: Landsbergis stated that these attacks are a reminder that the international community cannot fail to help Ukraine.

There are no more excuses. There are no more grey areas. Russia is genocidal in broad daylight and proud of it. Arming the victims is not a choice, it is a duty. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) October 6, 2023

Quote: "There are no more excuses. There are no more grey areas. Russia is genocidal in broad daylight and proud of it. Arming the victims is not a choice, it is a duty," Landsbergis said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also emphasised that the latest missile strikes by the Russian Federation and the mass deaths of civilians are another reminder of why it is important to maintain and strengthen international support for Ukraine.

Background:

The EU and many individual states of Europe, as well as the USA, have reacted to the Russian attack, which killed more than 50 people in the settlement of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ben Wallace, former UK Defence Secretary, called on Germany to unblock the supply of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

On 5 October, Europol joined the International Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which investigates Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

