Lithuania's President on Russia's latest missile strike: We urgently need to give Ukraine more air defence systems

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
1

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has urged Western partners to immediately give Ukraine more air defence systems following the large-scale Russian missile strike on 2 January.

Source: Gitanas Nausėda on X, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Nausėda: "Civilian deaths, destruction [and] Kremlin's terrorism continues. Ukrainians do wonders with the air defence the West has provided, but they need more. Air defence systems to [Ukraine] NOW!"

Background: 

  • In the wake of Russia’s latest large-scale missile strike, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he expects Western countries to take decisive measures in response.

  • Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský accused Russia of hypocrisy and stressed that support for Ukraine will not wane, as Russia hopes.

  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Russia launched 99 missiles of various types at Ukraine on the night of 1-2 January 2024, 72 of which were destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories