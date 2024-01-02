Lithuania's President on Russia's latest missile strike: We urgently need to give Ukraine more air defence systems

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has urged Western partners to immediately give Ukraine more air defence systems following the large-scale Russian missile strike on 2 January.

Source: Gitanas Nausėda on X, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Nausėda: "Civilian deaths, destruction [and] Kremlin's terrorism continues. Ukrainians do wonders with the air defence the West has provided, but they need more. Air defence systems to [Ukraine] NOW!"

Background:

In the wake of Russia’s latest large-scale missile strike, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he expects Western countries to take decisive measures in response.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský accused Russia of hypocrisy and stressed that support for Ukraine will not wane, as Russia hopes.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Russia launched 99 missiles of various types at Ukraine on the night of 1-2 January 2024, 72 of which were destroyed.

