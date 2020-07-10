Litigation Funding During COVID-19 For Law Firms - How Litigation Financing Can Provide Stimulus

Legal Funding in the Midst of a Pandemic Helps Cover Litigation Support Services Costs and Expenses Says eDiscovery & Litigation Funding Expert Rene Perras

West Palm Beach, FL, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Plan Bech - FL / - The effect of ​quarantining has had an ​adverse impact on the Nation’s economy. Unfortunately, this impact could be moderate to severe and may possibly lead to the worst ​financial ​and economic crisis ever. The economic downturn ​as a result of the pandemic fallout, has ​even reached the legal industry. Millions of legal professionals have been impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis.

Rene-perras:E-Discovery/ESI and Managed Document Review Consultant for Law Firms. Co-Founder of Legal Authority for Attorneys. More

Requirement for Litigation Funding

Like any other business it’s clear attorneys would want to protect their livelihoods and insure the survival of their law firms by seeking to preserve their cash flow in these times. So, it’s no wonder they may be trying to discover creative ways to achieve this, by looking for new sources of capital.

Here comes litigation financing or litigation funding into the picture to help law firms and litigants. The requirement for litigation financing and its expansion during this pandemic situation is huge and quite useful for the legal world to meet the demands of lawyers and their clients.

As per Bruce Jones [1] Minnesota Supreme Court’s Abolishment of Century-Old Common-Law Prohibition Against Champerty Paves Way for Third-Party Litigation Financing,

Although Litigation Finance was prevalent in the US for more than 2 decades, there were several states that had laws banning the practice. However a recent ​ unanimous decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court, abolished Minnesota’s common-law prohibition against champerty and maintenance, allowing Minnesota to ​join the rest of the country in allowing third-party litigation financing.

For the less practiced, the Old English term of champerty is “an agreement to divide litigation proceeds between the owner of the litigated claim and a party unrelated to the lawsuit who supports or helps enforce the claim” and maintenance is “improper assistance in prosecuting or defending a lawsuit given to a litigant by someone who has no bona fide interest in the case, meddling in someone else’s litigation.”



How Litigation Funding Can Help Law Firms During COVID-19

It is essential for lawyers and litigants to have adequate funding in place in order to file suit and manage the cost and expenses for a variety of litigation cases. Especially, litigants should make sure they have enough funds to pay court fees, appoint a lawyer and bear other expenses that are required to move forward on the case. At the same time they have to focus on their business recovery.

Attorneys need strong financial support to meet the client requirement, retain new clients, cover the office expenses and expand their practice without financial hassles. And often claimants need help covering litigation costs and expenses for services like, e-discovery/ ESI, where data has to be assessed, managed and hosted, have document analysis teams manage the reviewing of sometimes 100’s of thousands of documents and hire experts to create financial damage models.

Having the resources to help with litigation expenses and costs becomes critical. Lawyers who can provide the financing for these services will distinguish themselves from their brethren. Also, it may mean the difference of whether a suit moves forward or never gets litigated in the first place. Having the necessary litigation funding in place would help the lawyers expand their practice and help their litigants manage their costs.