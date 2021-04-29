Litman: The Chauvin prosecution isn't a bellwether for the state of justice in America

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Litman
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 20: People react after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyd&#39;s neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The reaction in Minneapolis after the guilty verdicts were read in the Derek Chauvin case on April 20. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

President Biden, along with countless of his fellow citizens and world leaders, hailed the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin case: “This can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America,” he said.

To be sure, an acquittal in the case would have been a travesty of justice. But in general, it is a mistake to see individual prosecutions as bellwethers of the state of justice in the country. It freights them with pressure they are not equipped to bear. The Chauvin conviction may be a catalyst for change in policing, but it shouldn't be read as a fundamental turning point.

What Chauvin did to George Floyd was a singular abomination — the prolonged strangulation of a man who was posing no threat to police when Chauvin killed him, then continued to apply unreasonable force three minutes after his death.

The prosecutors, dealt a great hand, did an excellent job, and the defense did a poor one with a lousy hand. Just believe your eyes, the prosecutors hammered home: Chauvin’s knee on the neck was a “substantial factor” in Floyd’s death — under Minnesota law, that made the defense's evidence of hypertension or drug use beside the point.

The prosecution also got a very favorable jury instruction on the most serious charge, second-degree murder. The judge directed the jurors to find guilt even if they believed that Chauvin had no intention of imposing serious bodily harm, which would have been one way of construing Chauvin’s odd vacant stare, his near casualness, as he asphyxiated Floyd.

Sometimes a trial result indicates that something rotten is entrenched in our justice system. That was famously the case with a series of acquittals in righteous civil rights prosecutions in the South in the 1960s. But no one courtroom judgment should be taken as a signal of great social change. No single verdict represents a paradigm shift.

We should be cautious about what we read into the Chauvin verdict because every prosecution is, and should be, only about the facts and the law in that case, no more and no less.

Jury trials are highly structured exercises aimed at arriving at the truth of a particular set of circumstances. Jurors hear and see evidence for two versions of the facts, each constrained to meet fairness standards. They must decide which is right. That’s hard enough. We don’t want them also to act as social engineers, or thought leaders, going beyond the case to some larger issue or zeitgeist moment. We have to hope that the Chauvin jurors returned guilty verdicts because the defendant was plainly guilty, not to make a broader point or move the country in any direction.

We also should be cautious about the verdict’s impact because most prosecutions of police for excessive force are far more challenging, far more losable than State of Minnesota vs. Chauvin.

In most cases of alleged excessive force by police, the officer uses deadly force in the heat of the moment and in circumstances in which they can plausibly claim fear. Jurors understandably tend to give police the benefit of the doubt in those situations, which makes convictions hard to come by. Add in the requirement of unanimity beyond a reasonable doubt and you can better understand the data gathered by researchers at Bowling Green University: Despite more than 13,000 fatal shootings by police officers since 2005, there have been only seven murder convictions.

The next prominent and seemingly extreme excessive force case that goes to trial very easily might end up like the overwhelming majority of the others, without a murder conviction. And if it’s held up as a proxy for a new level of equity and proper policing, it will disappoint Americans to the same degree that the Chauvin convictions buoyed us.

There is, however, one way in which I think the Chauvin prosecution signaled, and possibly even brought about, real and lasting change. It showcased the remarkable willingness of Minneapolis officers to step up and condemn Chauvin’s lawlessness. The ground shifted, and I think cop culture won’t shift back.

For the rest of our reform hopes, however, we should look outside the system of criminal trials, to legislation such as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 (among other things, Los Angeles Rep. Karen Bass’ bill would ban certain police practices outright), and the vigorous return of the Department of Justice’s assertion of investigative authority over rogue departments.

Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland rescinded the sharp limits imposed on that authority at the beginning of the Trump administration. Garland has since moved quickly to exercise the reinvigorated powers, announcing an investigation of the Minneapolis force just after the Chauvin verdict and, on Monday, of the Louisville, Ky., police department, whose officers killed Breonna Taylor in a no-knock raid in 2020.

The Chauvin jury fairly applied the law to the facts in a case that meant a great deal to most Americans. But rather than Biden’s "giant step forward" reaction, I would incline more toward that of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He welcomed the verdict but said it “still underlines that there’s an awful lot of work to do.”

@HarryLitman

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Hugging expected to get go-ahead by June 21

    Hugging is expected to be given the green light by June 21, The Telegraph understands, with hopes that all over-50s will have been offered both jabs by the time Covid restrictions are lifted. Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer, has urged the public to "hold the line a teeny bit longer" and avoid meetings indoors even if they between people who are fully vaccinated. The current timetable for the easing of lockdown allows indoor visits and overnight stay from May 17. The Government has promised to update its advice on social contact – including hugging those outside household "bubbles" – by this date following a review of social distancing which reports to Boris Johnson. But on Thursday night a source said the expectation was that people would be able to resume full contact by June 21. Ministers have pledged that all adults should have been offered their first vaccine by the end of July, but there are hopes that the rollout of second jabs to all nine priority groups will be achieved a month before.

  • Martin Scorsese, Steve McQueen, Christopher Nolan Hail Contribution as BFI Veteran Heather Stewart Moves to Advisory Role

    British Film Institute (BFI) creative director Heather Stewart is stepping down after a career spanning 30 years to take on an advisory position. From September, Stewart will take up the role of BFI director emeritus where she will serve as an ambassador and advisor to the BFI, with a focus on strategic archive development and […]

  • Bafta suspends Noel Clarke over harassment claims

    It follows allegations published in the Guardian, which the actor and director denies.

  • Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi Are Now the First Women to Lead Joint Congress Session

    "Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President," said President Joe Biden during his address.

  • Florence Pugh To Star In Sebastián Lelio’s Adaptation of ‘The Wonder’

    EXCLUSIVE: Even with Black Widow set to make its world premiere this July, Florence Pugh is continuing to add to that ever-growing dance card as she is set to star in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s The Wonder. A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio will helm the pic. The film is a co-production between House Production and Element with Ed […]

  • Joe Biden Gives First Joint Address to Congress, Laying Out Vision on COVID, Jobs and More

    The president spoke emphatically of what he said he had accomplished already — though the Republicans he will need in the Senate, who differ with the White House on many issues, watched his speech often without reaction

  • Ecuador abortion: Terminations in cases of rape decriminalised

    The decision by the Constitutional Court is a major step in the traditionally Catholic country.

  • Police officer who nearly died in Capitol riot hits out at right for ‘whitewashing’ the insurrection

    Trump supporters were ‘trying to kill me to accomplish their goal’, says injured police veteran

  • Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen to Star in David Cronenberg’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Crimes of the Future’

    Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen will star in David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future, the story of a popular performance artist whose schtick involves growing new organs in his body. The sci-fi thriller sounds extremely Cronenberg-ian. According to Deadline, which broke the news, the film is set in a distant future where humans have evolved […]

  • Rutherford Falls Review: If You’re Not Watching This Comedy Series, You’re Missing Out

    The new comedy series is revolutionary in its storytelling. It's also just really, really funny.

  • China criticizes Japan over Fukushima treated water release

    China renewed its criticism on Wednesday of Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called the decision to begin releasing the water in about two years a money-saving measure that is “extremely irresponsible." Zhao also rejected Japanese complaints over a tweet he earlier sent criticizing Japan's decision with a picture of a famous Japanese print of a massive wave, saying it was hypocritical of Japan not to allow others to criticize when it had failed to consider the concerns of its neighbors.

  • Senate votes to immediately reinstate Obama-era methane rules scrapped by Trump

    The Senate on Wednesday voted 52-42 to restore regulations on methane gas leaks in oil and gas production that the Trump administration had loosened last summer. Three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) — voted with the Democrats to overturn former President Donald Trump's rule using the Congressional Review Act, a 1996 law that lets Congress kill recently adopted regulations. Curbing methane emissions is a key element of President Biden's push to fight climate change. The House has not yet voted to restore the methane rules, instituted by former President Barack Obama's Environmental Protection Agency in 2016. The oil and gas industry had originally lobbied against the methane rules, which require oil and gas companies to monitor their equipment for leaking methane and repair any breaches. But many large oil and gas producers, and their main lobbying group the American Petroleum Institute, now support regulating methane emissions. Methane is the main component of natural gas, and it drives more than 25 percent of global warming, mostly from leaks during the production and transportation of natural gas, The Wall Street Journal explains. "Combating methane emissions can create a more immediate effect than cutting carbon because methane is more than 80 times more potent than carbon over a 20-year period, although it degrades faster in the atmosphere compared to carbon, which lingers for 100 years." "Regulating methane is the low-hanging fruit of climate action," said Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). "It's the most significant immediate thing we can do." More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Police arrest 5 suspects in Lady Gaga dognapping, including woman who claimed she found the pups

  • Biden speech to Congress: What has he achieved in 100 days?

    The new US president can point to a list of achievements but there's plenty for him to ponder at the 100-day mark.

  • They are killing our forest, Brazilian tribe warns

    The Awa, who have been called "the most threatened tribe on earth", face fresh challenges in Brazil.

  • Australians mark 25 years since massacre changed gun laws

    Australia marked the 25th anniversary on Wednesday of a lone gunman killing 35 people in Tasmania state in a massacre that galvanized the nation to drastically tighten gun laws. A service was held at the Port Arthur tourist town where the shooter, Martin Bryant, armed with two semi-automatic assault rifles, killed 35 and wounded another 23 on Sunday, April 28, 1996, among the ruins of an 18th century British prison. Within two weeks, the federal and state governments had agreed to standardize gun laws with a primary aim of getting rapid-fire weapons out of public hands.

  • 'Rudy's an idiot' who 'drinks too much': Michael Cohen relishes Giuliani's legal woes and predicts he'll flip on Trump

    Ex-Trump lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen laughed at current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles, telling CNN, "Rudy, I told you so!"

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • All adults could cut heart attack risk with daily blood pressure pill, study finds

    All adults would benefit from taking a daily blood pressure pill to reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke, a study has found. The major review by Oxford University concluded that reducing blood pressure was protective even when it is within what is considered to be the healthy range. In what is being described as a "paradigm shift", the review found that one daily dose reduced the risk of serious cardiovascular disease by around 10 per cent. The results were the same regardless of an individual's blood pressure to start with. The findings, published in The Lancet, indicate that potentially millions who are not currently eligible could benefit from antihypertensive medications including commonly-prescribed drugs such as Ramipril – sold under the brand name Altace – Amlodipine and various beta blockers. Around 14 million people in the UK are thought to have high blood pressure, with five million living with the condition undiagnosed, according to the British Heart Foundation. Medical guidelines say only individuals with high blood pressure – above 140/90mmHg – should normally be considered for antihypertensives. However, the new study of 340,000 people across 48 randomised clinical trials found that the size of an individual's relative increase or decrease in blood pressure determined their risk of heart attack or stroke rather than the level itself. The authors have called for the guidelines to be changed so people are not blocked from receiving antihypertensives simply because their blood pressure is not high enough or because they have not previously suffered a cardiovascular event. Prof Kazem Rahimi, who led the research, told The Telegraph: "Antihypertensive medication is a preventative measure regardless of what your blood pressure is. It is likely that many people are not getting it who need it." The authors stopped short of calling for all adults to start taking the pills, saying there would be significant cost implications for the NHS, and the inconvenience may outweigh the benefit for people with a very low risk of cardiovascular disease . But Prof Rahimi added: "At the population level, if you were to treat everyone you would have an average 10 per cent relative risk reduction. That's great – but it's before factoring in other things." He said many patients currently prescribed antihypertensives take a combination, often up to three medications a day, meaning the protective effect is significantly greater. And he added that doctors should disregard an apparently healthy blood pressure when deciding whether to prescribe the drugs and instead assess a patient's risk of heart attack and stroke using factors such as cholesterol levels, age and evidence of diabetes. Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death in much of the Western world, and it is widely accepted that blood pressure medication protects people who have had a prior event from having a second. However, the use of the drugs in people with normal or only mildly elevated blood pressure has been hotly debated, with studies producing conflicting conclusions. For the new analysis, the experts pooled data from 157,728 participants with a prior diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, and 186,988 with no such diagnosis. Each group was then divided into seven subgroups based on levels of systolic blood pressure. After four years' follow-up, 42,324 participants had at least one major cardiovascular event. But for every 5mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure, the risk of stroke or heart failure fell 13 per cent, ischaemic heart disease by eight per cent and death from cardiovascular disease by five per cent. The beneficial effects of the treatment did not differ based on whether the person had previously had cardiovascular disease. Zeinab Bidel, a co-author and also at Oxford, said: "It is important that people are considered for blood pressure-lowering treatment based on their cardiovascular risk, rather than focusing on blood pressure itself as a qualifying factor for or target of treatment. "We must provide well-rounded guidelines to lower risks for cardiovascular disease that include exercise, nutrition, smoking cessation, and – where appropriate – medication." Prof Sir Nilesh Samani, the medical director of the British Heart Foundation, who was not involved in the study, said: "The benefits of lowering blood pressure are there whether you have pre-existing heart disease or not, and this study shows that lowering blood pressure – even if it is in the normal range – is associated with fewer heart attacks and strokes."

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Eagles select Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith at No. 10

    The Philadelphia Eagles selected Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith after trading up two spots to No. 10 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. The Alabama wide receiver reunites with former teammate Jalen Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Eagles last season. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior.