Litman: Want more gun control? Don't make it about AR-15s

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Litman
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
An AR-15 semiautomatic assault-style rifle.
Shown is an AR-15 semiautomatic assault-style rifle. Gun owners don't want a ban on assault rifles, but a majority are willing to deal on background checks and smart gun technology. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

The most remarkable aspect of the gun control package President Biden unveiled last week is that it includes the first major federal regulation of gun violence in over 25 years. And this during a period in which the United States has generally topped the list for gun deaths among developed countries. According to the researchers at the University of Washington, our gun death rate is eight times higher than Canada's, about 100 times higher than Britain's, 200 times the rate of Japan.

Imagine if another cause of death — AIDS or drug overdoses or pancreatic cancer — had such a disproportionate effect on the U.S., and Congress took no action for two and a half decades. It would be, as Biden labeled gun violence, “an international embarrassment.”

The loss of a generation of opportunity for reform is all the more tragic because there are ways forward — not comprehensive but dramatic all the same — that are consistent with the rhetoric on both sides of the debate.

Pro-regulation forces should concentrate on popular provisions where the political winds are already at their backs, where the problem is a recalcitrant GOP Senate caucus that is out of step with most Americans, including gun owners and NRA members.

It would be something of an incremental approach, focusing on laws — especially increased background checks and the promotion of smart gun technology — designed to keep guns out of the hands of identifiably dangerous people. And it would cede ground on battles to ban or limit possession or ownership of specific weapons and large-capacity magazines, the mention of which put gun owners into a lather.

Every massacre in the U.S. — in Indianapolis on Thursday, and last month, horrific episodes in Boulder, Colo., and the Atlanta area — is a heartrending reminder of America's lax gun control laws. After each one, we're likely to hear a call for a categorical ban on certain kinds of guns, especially the AR-15 automatic rifle, the weapon of choice for lone shooters. But as the National Rifle Assn. points out, it is also “the most popular rifle in America.”

Banning assault weapons has been a political nonstarter. But as it turns out, according to the FBI, "active shooters" are responsible for fewer than 1% of America’s sickening number of about 40,000 annual gun fatalities. The heartland of gun violence is suicides (nearly 60% of gun deaths) and repeat violent offenders in gangs, shooters largely known to law enforcement and associated with illegal drug trade. Guns also play a huge role in domestic violence. Everytown for Gun Safety calculates that women in America are 21 times more likely to die by firearm homicide than women in peer nations, and nearly half those murders are committed by their partners. Women are five times more likely to be murdered by an abusive partner when the abuser has access to a gun.

The takeaway is obvious: We need a consistent, strong national system of background checks to keep guns out of the wrong hands, starting with those who have a violent-crime record, domestic abusers, the mentally unstable and minors. Multiple studies in recent years have found that a large majority of Americans, including gun owners, support a more robust background check system.

At his news conference last week, Biden touted two bills passed by the House and currently languishing in the Senate — HR 8 and HR 1446. They are a start. The first establishes a new background check requirement for transfers between private parties; the second closes the “Charleston loophole” by increasing to 10 days the time a dealer must wait to receive a completed background check. Under current law, after three days, the dealer must go through with the sale even if the background check has not come back.

In addition to strengthening background checks, reformers should push smart gun technology, which prevents anyone but the owner from using a firearm. If it were more widely adopted, it would make a dent in the 200,000 or so guns that are stolen annually and often turn up used in crimes. And here again, the gun community is not adamantly opposed — the NRA only objects to mandating the technology.

Fine, for now don’t require that all guns sold incorporate the safeguards. The majority of Americans, including gun owners, are willing to buy smart guns, and Congress can nudge the market — and therefore manufacturers — with a tax incentive for installing or buying smart gun technology.

Finally, as part of his gun proposal, Biden instructed Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland to make it easier to track so-called ghost guns (those made from kits) and to create a model “red flag” law that states could adopt if Congress won’t (these laws allow guns to be temporarily removed from those who present a danger). The administration can likewise instruct U.S. attorneys’ offices to target the most likely gun-violence offenders in their communities. I set up such a program when I was U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh — strict enforcement of possession laws, combined with social services in a "carrot and stick" approach can help bring down gun deaths.

For 25 years, Republican senators have remained in lockstep opposition to almost every move toward stricter gun controls. But the overall popularity of common sense reforms leads me to suspect some number of them could profit politically from breaking away. Gun control activists should concentrate on measures that don’t set gun owners' hair on fire and on pressuring GOP wobblers. Better background checks and smart guns stand a chance of becoming law. They are our best shot for a substantial reduction in America's scandalous rate of gun violence.

Harry Litman is a member of the Southern California Leadership Council of the Brady gun law organization. @HarryLitman

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Congress should end immunity for gun manufacturers -WH

    The shooting of eight employees at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday is evidence of an epidemic of gun violence in the United States and underscores the need for urgent congressional action on gun safety measures, the White House said on Friday."Like all of you, we're horrified by the shooting," Psaki told a White House briefing. "We can't afford to wait as innocent lives are taken ... There's more we can do and must do."

  • New Movies to Watch This Week: ‘In the Earth,’ ‘Beast Beast,’ ‘We Broke Up,’ ‘Hope’

    With traditional release patterns still in turmoil as Hollywood and the world adjusts to the pandemic, it can be intimidating to keep up with when and where new films are being released — but the truth is, there are more movies coming out each week now than ever before. It’s just a question of where […]

  • Man with rifle in his trench coat harasses woman at California beach, police say

    “Who knows what it averted in Malibu, or wherever the guy would end up.”

  • Innovative gun violence program saved many lives and millions of dollars, researchers find

    Stockton, California, a city that was the tenth most dangerous in the US, has seen a 20% drop in gun homicides with a program that saved $42m Demonstrators, including Golden State Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr, center, participate in a peace march in Oakland, California, on 6 March 2020 to bring attention to the success of gun violence reduction programs. Photograph: Ben Margot/AP An innovative gun violence reduction program has helped to drastically reduce firearms deaths over several years in one northern California city and has saved taxpayers millions of dollars, a new study from the University of California, Berkeley, has found. The study focuses on the successes of Advance Peace, a violence prevention program that employs formerly incarcerated residents to build relationships with the small number of people responsible for and most affected by gun violence. The program is active in several northern California cities and similar models are used across the country, but in Stockton, a small city north of San Francisco that in 2012 ranked the tenth most dangerous in America, the program has contributed to a 20% drop in gun homicides and assaults since its launch in 2018, the researchers found. The program saved the city between $42.3m and $110m in two years, according to the study, while costing less than $900,000 over that same period. series linker The Guardian spoke with professor Jason Corburn, who conducted the study, as well as Brian Muhammad and Khaalid Muttaqi of Advance Peace’s leadership team about the research, the uptick in violence during the pandemic year and the inclusion of programs like Advance Peace in Joe Biden’s recently introduced infrastructure plan. The conversations have been edited and condensed for clarity. A major finding in the report is that Advance Peace saved the city of Stockton millions of dollars in policing, emergency, and investigative responses. Why mention the cost-saving aspect of this program? Jason Coburn: There’s a number of reasons to recognize the positive economic impacts. The Advance Peace program is having an incredibly positive impact on young people and communities while being woefully underfunded across the country, including in places like where it’s proved successful over years and years. Biden’s American Jobs plan includes $5bn for programs like Advance Peace. What’s the significance of the recognition of community gun violence programs at the federal level? Coburn: It’s critical that the federal government invest significantly in these types of programs. Throughout history, we’ve seen major federal investments pay off: from Reconstruction through the New Deal and war on poverty programs. Also, these community violence prevention programs can’t survive and have the impact that they’re having just on the backs of the non-profit and private philanthropy foundation world alone. With the federal government paying attention now, we need to build that infrastructure. We need to recruit violence interrupters, train them and support them to make this work. What do you hope people learn from your findings? Corburn: We’re trying to show that through love, support, mentorship and opportunity these young folks, who are experiencing trauma and are unfortunately the victims of gun violence or are perpetrating gun violence, can turn their lives around. I also hope that people realize that violence interruption is really hard work. The few guys who are doing this are formerly incarcerated and have done an incredible amount of work to turn their own lives around. They’ve come home with a new set of skills, and a new commitment to reverse even some of the violence and things that they may have been involved in as a young person. Without them this work doesn’t happen. What positive impacts you’ve seen Advance Peace have in the cities where the program currently exists? How have these changes happened? Brian Muhammad: The neighborhood change agents are the people that folks in the community want to be. They were that young person a couple of years ago and now they offer hope and empowerment to help young people make better choices and let them know that they have options. That’s the most profound thing we do. People in the city just feel safer and they feel empowered. You see a sense of community building. Maybe some blocks still don’t get along, but a sense of camaraderie has begun to grow in these neighborhoods. Khaalid Muttaqi: We see beyond the tattoos and saggy pants to see humanity and potential in those deemed by law enforcement as being the most dangerous in the city. You can’t capture someone going through a healing process and feeling loved and accepted in a UC Berkeley study. But when an individual who historically and habitually uses gun violence to solve personal problems learns better decision making they become personally safer, and the whole community is safer. DeVone Boggan, left, founder of Advance Peace, stands with program mentor Sam Vaughn in Richmond, California. Photograph: Balazs Gardi/The Guardian Gun violence has surged across the nation during the pandemic year. Stockton has seen 55 homicides in 2020, 21 more than in 2019. What effect have you seen Covid-19 have on Advance Peace? Muttaqi: We were still out in the streets trying to interrupt a historic uptick in gun violence while being under-resourced. If the prevention side was sufficiently resourced maybe we could have done better at engaging and interrupting. We did find ourselves overwhelmed with the amount of gun violence. We also found that some of the typical indicators of a shooter were widened. We had a lot more young people, like 14-16 years old, involved in shootings which was definitely alarming, since there’s always been a youth component, but it’s typically 18-29 years olds that we see more of. What type of impact can Biden’s proposed investments in community-based violence prevention have on the larger issue of guns throughout the US? Muhammad: At least Biden has enough gumption to begin the conversation, but it’s still not enough. America is the greatest gun dealer in the world and the number of guns bought spiked in 2020. In communities, people are making money off of the buying and selling of weapons, including ghost guns, that trickle down to people who are underage or should not have them. We have to figure why these guns are getting into neighborhoods, and it’s troubling that we’re not even keeping those types of statistics on the local or federal levels. What do you hope to see after the pandemic wanes? Muttaqi: Everyone’s talking about getting back to normal but for the families we work with “normal” was not good. After the transmission rates are controlled, there are the lasting impacts on mental health and the uptick in domestic and child abuse and gun violence. Hopefully policymakers and local municipalities consider this as they go through their budget process. We hope that cities budget with their values in mind and follow the data which tells us there’s a need to increase our spending in this work.

  • Lego hints at an upcoming Luigi-themed set with a clever update

    In what will likely go down as one of the most clever marketing campaigns in recent memory, Lego’s electronic Super Mario has started to hint at Luigi getting his own set following a recent firmware update.

  • Voluntary Gun Buybacks Are the Best This Country Is Going to Get

    A big chunk of the nation is too steeped in anti-government paranoia for anything mandatory to ever work.

  • FBI director says U.S. racially motivated extremists traveled to network in Europe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Racially motivated American extremists have engaged with like-minded activists overseas and traveled abroad to meet with them, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation told a Congressional hearing on Thursday. FBI director Christopher Wray told a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing that his agency considered racially motivated militants in the United States to be the domestic extremists with the most extensive international ties and that they had established social media connectivity across borders. Wray said some U.S. extremists had traveled to Europe to meet and possibly train with activists.

  • Letters to the Editor: If you're liberal, this is what should upset you about California

    Rumors of California's demise may be greatly exaggerated, but the Golden State faces a serious crisis of poverty and income inequity.

  • During My Three Tours in Afghanistan, I Become An Old Man

    It all felt so righteous back in 2001 and 2002. Two decades later, it’s more complicated.

  • ‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Urges CBS To Renew Drama For Season 5: “Let’s Keep It Going”

    A day after CBS renewed several titles for new seasons, SEAL Team star David Boreanaz called out the cable network on social media, bringing attention to the series’ bubble status. “Let’s go, CBS – let’s renew this show,” he reportedly tweeted on Friday. On Thursday, CBS handed NCIS, Blue Bloods, Bull, Magnum P.I. and S.W.A.T […]

  • Dining room table Prince Philip was born on now used in City boardroom

    A dining room table on which Prince Philip was said to have been born is now used in a City boardroom - and the Duke was once even invited to have lunch around it. The Duke’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was said to have delivered the future consort to the British monarchy on the table at a villa in Corfu in 1921. Its unlikely journey across the continent began in 1932, when the Greek royal family asked the British consul in Greece to sell their furniture from their summer villa. The Duke had left Greece with his family ten years earlier after King Constantine, his uncle, was forced to abdicate and his father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, was banished from the country by a revolutionary court. John Vaughan-Russell, the British consul at the time, is believed to have taken possession of the dining room furniture for around 28,000 drachma and moved it to the consulate in Patras, before it later went into storage. There it remained until 1977, when Mr Vaughan-Russell’s son, who was working in Hong Kong at Jardine Matheson, the trading company, asked a friend if he wanted to buy it. “My father always used to say that Prince Philip was born on this table,” Mr Vaughan-Russell was said to have told the friend, a director at the shipbrokers Howe Robinson. The company duly bought the large dining room table - along with 12 chairs, a sideboard, a carving table and the original receipts - only to discover it was too big to fit in their office.

  • David Boreanaz Addresses Uncertainty Surrounding SEAL Team Season 5, Urges CBS: 'Renew This Show!'

    David Boreanaz isn’t letting SEAL Team go down without a fight. In the wake of Thursday’s mini-renewalpalooza at CBS, which saw the network ordering additional seasons of procedurals NCIS, S.W.A.T., Bull, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods — Boreanaz took to social media on Friday to address his series’ bubble status. “Let’s go, CBS — let’s […]

  • 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Is A Pony Car Masterpiece

    One look at this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 and it becomes clear that the Mustang may have started the fight, but Chevy threw the final punch.

  • Texas House OKs dropping permit to carry handgun in public

    Texas handgun owners would no longer need a license or training to carry their weapon in public under a bill that cleared a major vote Thursday over Democrats who railed against loosening gun laws after the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Texas has more than 1.6 million licensed handgun owners. If approved, Texas would become by far the largest of roughly 20 states that already allow handgun owners to carry their weapons in public without a permit.

  • Golf legend Phil Mickelson loves to troll players who haven't won the Masters. Dustin Johnson got revenge after his win.

    Phil Mickelson needled Dustin Johnson for years about the Masters. Then Johnson finally won a green jacket and turned the tables on Lefty.

  • Coronavirus: Brazilians told to delay having children ‘until a better moment’ as variant spreads

    Country’s health system is buckling under pressure of highly contagious P1 variant

  • MyPillow guy’s social network launch falls flat

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • AOC ignores Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’

    MTG says a debate ‘would be informative for the American People’ with her degree in business administration and AOC’s degree in economics