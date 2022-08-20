Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.60

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of September to $0.60. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.0% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Littelfuse's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Littelfuse's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 9.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 19%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Littelfuse Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.72 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Littelfuse has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Littelfuse's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Littelfuse Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Littelfuse that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Littelfuse not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

