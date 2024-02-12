Litter of orphaned puppies needed help. Then, this mama dog ‘tenderly embraced’ them

A litter of orphaned puppies needed help — then a mama dog’s “maternal instincts kicked right in,” a North Carolina animal rescue said.

“She tenderly embraced the newcomers, fostering a connection that would defy the odds and warm our hearts,” the Triangle Beagle Rescue wrote Feb. 8 on TikTok.

Honey the dog formed the touching bond with the new group of puppies after experiencing a tragedy of her own. She gave birth on New Year’s Eve and traveled from Kentucky with four of her babies, according to social media posts.

“The little family was settled into their loving foster home and seemed to be doing well,” the North Carolina animal organization wrote. “Unexpectedly, one morning their foster mom found that 3 of 4 puppies had passed away.”

Around that time, a veterinarian’s office contacted the rescue to ask for help with newborn puppies.

“We immediately said yes and hoped this new litter would give Honey an opportunity to heal from her loss,” the rescue wrote. “When the orphaned puppies arrived at their foster home, Honey’s maternal instincts kicked right in.”

A video posted on YouTube shows Honey nursing the adorable new pups, which all have names reminiscent of Valentine’s Day.

“She is now caring for her one remaining pup, Sweetheart, and five adopted pups — Cupid, Cupcake, Kisses, Lovey & Archer,” the rescue wrote.

Though the Triangle Beagle Rescue didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on Feb. 12, WNCN reported that Honey will raise the pups until they’re ready for new homes. More details about Raleigh-area rescue’s adoption process can be found at tribeagles.org.

