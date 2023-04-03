"Little Annoyances Become Bigger Problems": 22 People Shared The Harsh Realities Of Marriage That No One Talks About

CinemaBlend

When "The Voice" returns next week for Season 23, it’s going to be a bittersweet moment for the longtime singing competition. The March 6 premiere will mark the beginning of the end for Blake Shelton — the only coach of "The Voice" to appear in every season since its 2010 premiere. At least he’ll have a (somewhat) friendly face alongside him, as Kelly Clarkson is returning after taking a season off. Despite their on-air rivalry, Clarkson revealed the heartfelt message she’s shared with the cowboy, but she just couldn’t help but stir the pot with some shots fired in Shelton’s direction.