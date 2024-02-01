The little Antique Fan Museum blows the big museums away for guests with autism

The Antique Fan Museum has found its fan base. Nestled inside Fanimation in Zionsville, the museum has become a welcome retreat for members of a private Facebook group called 'The Fan Kids.' The group was created by Fanimation as a place for kids on the autism spectrum, as well as their families, to discuss their passion of fan collecting.

"I didn't notice it until we started hosting the museum, and then it was immediate," said Tom Frampton, founder and owner of Fanimation. "They were our number one visitor on day one."

Each of the fans on display — more than 2,000 in total — belong to members of the Antique Fan Collectors Association. One young collector with fans in the museum has been dubbed “Fan Boy” in North Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.

The Arc of Indiana in Lebanon — an organization that helps people with disabilities live a full and meaningful life — took a field trip the the museum on Jan. 29. "It's different. We get to get out and have fun," said Kim Milas. "I like to get out and explore."

Popular with "The Fan Kids" is the national meet called Fan Fair. This will be the fifth year for the gathering, which is being held at the Boone County fairgrounds from July 31 to Aug. 3. Unlike regional meets, Fan Fair is only open to members of the Antique Fan Collectors Association.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: The Antique Fan Museum is a breeze for guests with autism