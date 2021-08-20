'Little Bandit' sentenced to years behind bars

Aug. 20—WILKES-BARRE — Gregory W. Holmes, the so-called "Little Bandit," was sentenced to spend between two and four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge stemming from a December robbery string.

Homes, 57, appeared in court on Thursday before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas for sentencing. Court records show he pleaded guilty to a single count of robbery, a felony count, in July.

Holmes was dubbed the "Little Bandit" after two armed robberies on Dec. 23, with police saying he first held up My Little Mexico, before also holding up a Little Caesars location 30 minutes later.

Police said the man later identified to be Holmes entered My Little Mexico restaurant on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 23. The suspect showed something he referred to as a weapon and demanded money, police said.

Police said the suspect fled without any cash as the restaurant had made a night deposit at a bank.

The suspect fled in a black colored four-door vehicle, police said.

Later, police said the same suspect entered Little Caesars on Blackman Street and robbed the business before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Holmes was taken into custody on New Year's Eve in a joint effort by U.S. Marshals and the Pennsylvania State Police fugitive retrieval team.

Lupas sentenced Holmes to spend between 24 and 48 months, or two to four years, in prison Thursday.

He was remanded to begin his sentence.